  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Workhorse Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKHS   US98138J2069

WORKHORSE GROUP INC.

(WKHS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:51 2022-12-28 am EST
1.455 USD   -1.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Workhorse Says SEC Investigation is Concluded

12/28/2022 | 09:37am EST
By Will Feuer


Workhorse Group Inc. said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation into the electric delivery-truck maker and doesn't currently intend to recommend any enforcement action against the company.

Representatives for the SEC didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Shares of Workhorse rose about 3% to $1.53 in premarket trading. The stock is down 66% this year.

The Wall Street Journal reported in September 2021 that the SEC was investigating Workhorse. In November 2021, the Journal reported that the Justice Department had opened an investigation into the company.

In a November 2021 securities filing, Workhorse confirmed it had received requests from the SEC regarding a contract with the U.S. Postal Service and stock-trading activity leading up to the announcement of the contract. The company also confirmed at the time that the DOJ had opened an investigation into the company, though it hadn't received any subpoenas.

Workhorse on Wednesday didn't comment on the DOJ probe.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 0936ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 243 M 243 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 20,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Workhorse Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKHORSE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,48 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Dauch Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Robert M. Ginnan Chief Financial Officer
Raymond J. Chess Chairman
Joshua Anderson Chief Technology Officer
James D. Harrington Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKHORSE GROUP INC.-66.06%243
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.68%185 761
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.72%71 804
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.45%70 525
BMW AG-5.47%57 291
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.17%47 338