Workhorse : U.S. Postal chief commits to 10% of new delivery fleet as electric vehicles

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis
DeJoy told lawmakers on Wednesday the Postal Service was
committed to having electric vehicles make up 10% of its
next-generation fleet as part of its multibillion-dollar plan to
retire its 30-year-old delivery vehicles.
The U.S. Postal Service said on Tuesday it had awarded a
$482 million contact to Oshkosh Defense to finalize
production for the next-generation postal vehicles.
The contract, which could be worth more than $6 billion in
total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 of the
vehicles over 10 years, which will be a mix of internal
combustion-powered and battery-electric vehicles.
Last month, President Joe Biden vowed to replace the U.S.
government’s fleet of roughly 650,000 vehicles with electric
models.
Democratic Representative Jackie Speier cited Biden's
announcement in questioning DeJoy about the contract. "Why not
90%?" she asked.
"We don't have the 3 or 4 extra billion in our plan right
now that it would take to do it, DeJoy said, adding he was
willing to talk to Congress and the Biden administration about
funding.
Some environmental advocates criticized the USPS decision
not to buy an all-EV fleet.
Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers
Union, urged Congress to give the USPS a "modernization grant"
of $25 billion to make "long-overdue" investments in a clean
postal fleet, electric-vehicle charging stations for local post
offices and other improvements.
The USPS rejected a proposal from electric-vehicle maker
Workhorse Group Inc, which said on Wednesday it had
requested more information on the decision.
DeJoy said the USPS had agreed to spend $500 million on the
next-generation vehicles to make them convertible to EVs from
internal-combustion models at a future date. "Every vehicle
could be converted to electric," DeJoy said.
Workhorse shares fell 10% in trading on Wednesday. They lost
nearly half their value on Tuesday after the USPS award to
Oshkosh Corp, which was up 4.4%.
