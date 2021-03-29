Workhorse : U.S. lawmakers urge USPS board to halt delivery vehicle contract

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Thirteen U.S. House
Democratic lawmakers on Monday urged the U.S. Postal Service's
governing board to halt implementation of a contract that could
be worth $6 billion to build up to 165,000 next-generation
delivery vehicles.
In February, the USPS awarded a contract to Oshkosh
Corp to build a mix of gasoline-powered and electric
vehicles instead of choosing Workhorse Group Inc to
build an all-electric fleet.
The lawmakers, including Representative Gerald Connolly, who
chairs a subcommittee that oversees USPS, Jared Huffman, Tim
Ryan, Debbie Dingell and others, also suggested the decision was
in defiance of an executive order issued by President Joe Biden
to electrify the federal government's vehicle fleet. They urged
a delay until a full review is completed and Biden's three
nominees to the Postal Board of Governors are seated.
"Squandering this once-in-a-generation opportunity by
spending billions of dollars on vehicles that will be custom
built for obsolescence – indeed, by the end of their operating
lives they will be the last internal combustion fleet vehicles
on the road – and defying President Biden’s Executive Order is
utterly unacceptable," the lawmakers wrote.
Last month, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said USPS
was committed to having EVs make up at least 10% of its new
fleet.
The lawmakers said "even the 10% target is highly
questionable."
DeJoy defended the decision to award the contract to
Oshkosh, telling Reuters last week he was briefed after the
decision had been made. "(USPS) thoroughly vetted and evaluated
the decision," DeJoy said, adding he was "pretty confident" in
the decision.
USPS has asked Congress for about $8 billion to boost the
number of EVS it will buy, adding that "with the right level of
congressional support, we can commit... (to) a fully electric
fleet by 2035."
