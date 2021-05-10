Workhorse shares skid as electric truck maker cuts production target

May 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Workhorse Group Inc
slumped 9% on Monday, after the electric truck maker reported
quarterly revenue that was about a fifth of what Wall Street
expected, prompting the company to slash its annual production
target by nearly half.
A global semiconductor chip shortage has caused delays in
manufacturing activity, and major automakers including Ford
Motor, Honda Motor, General Motors and
Volkswagen were forced to hold back production even
as car demand picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Bottlenecks within the global supply chain and offshore
shipping delays of commodity raw materials and components as
well as our initial stages of production limited our capacity to
produce during the first quarter," Workhorse Chief Executive
Officer Duane Hughes said.
Workhorse lowered its 2021 production forecast to 1,000
units, from the 1,800 vehicles it expected earlier. It reported
quarterly revenue of $521,000, missing analysts' estimates of
$2.6 million by a wide margin, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Adding to the grim results, the company said it took a loss
of $136.6 million primarily due to the reduction in the fair
value of its investment in electric pickup truck company
Lordstown Motor Corp.
Shares of the Workhorse, which fell as much as 11.3%, had
risen about 6% in premarket trading after it announced that it
had entered a strategic partnership to make a delivery vehicle
with commercial vehicle body solutions provider EAVX, a unit of
J.B. Poindexter & Co.
With the deal, the electric truck maker will enter the EV
delivery vehicle market, joining a parade of startups such as
Arrival, Rivian and Canoo as well as established players
including Ford, General Motors and Daimler AG.
"Overall, while the production performance and outlook were
disappointing, bright spots like the Poindexter deal could
provide an offset," said Michael Shlisky, an analyst at Colliers
Securities.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru,
additional reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)