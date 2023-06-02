Workiva : 2022 ESG Highlights

Workiva is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world.
Our customers, employees, shareholders, and stakeholders today expect more from businesses - more action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information. These expectations lie at the heart of what Workiva does for our customers and ourselves. We build solutions to meet this demand which streamline processes, connect data and teams, and promote consistency. We offer our more than 4,700 global customers the only unified SaaS platform that brings financial reporting, ESG, and audit and controls together in a controlled, secure, audit- ready environment. We used our own leading ESG reporting solution to build this 2022 ESG Highlights document.
Our ESG efforts are a fundamental aspect of our business strategy and align with our values. Workiva has taken bold steps toward creating progress with purposeful actions to have a positive impact. You can learn more about our holistic ESG journey at www.workiva.com/about/our-sustainability.
Recognition & Partnerships
2022 TOP ESG ACHIEVEMENTS
Created our ESG Targets, focused on Innovation, Environment, People, and Philanthropy
Maintained strong ESG governance through an Executive ESG Task Force with oversight by the Nominating and Governance Committee of our Board of Directors and launched an external ESG Advisory Council
Received an AAA rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, signifying industry-leader status in managing significant ESG risks and opportunities.1
Ranked #20 on the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.2
Accelerated global engagement with the UN Global Compact through participation in the UN Global Compact Communication on Progress Early Adopter Programme, pilot trainging program for small to mid-sized enterprises and the CFO Coalition for the SDGs.
The use by Workiva of any MSCI ESG research llc or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Workiva by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
3. Workiva has been an accredited provider since 2021. In 2023, CDP will be piloting a new API (Application Programming Interface) that will offer a selection of its software partners improved integration with CDP's disclosure platform. The API will be available to participating Accredited Solutions Providers and their
1
customers to use for the 2023 disclosure cycle, focusing on the corporate climate change questionnaire in this inaugural year. The API meets industry standards and will further support CDP to achieve its aim of enabling companies, cities, states and regions to improve their environmental transparency and action.
Workiva's ESG Targets
The information in this section reflects ESG targets that were established in FY 2022, and the status updates below reflect actions taken during FY 2022.
INNOVATION
Enable transparent reporting for more companies, customers, cities, governments and other stakeholders by doubling our impact through focused education, awareness, and innovative leading-edge technology by 2025.
Reduce our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 63%, accelerate Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) and carbon offsetting initiatives, reduce our Scope 3 emissions by 2034 and progress towards carbon net zero across our value chain by 2040.
Leverage our expertise, resources and reach to narrow the digital divide by partnering with 10 community-based organizations that support historically marginalized communities, and engaging 70% of employees through giving and volunteerism by 2025.
Status: On Track
Engaged 63% of employees in giving and/ or volunteering
Launched Workiva Day of Service resulting in 2,484 hours of time being volunteered by our employees to 120 organizations equating to over $78,000 of value given back to our communities3
Entered a partnership withCode.org to facilitate relationships with community- based organizations focused on narrowing the digital divide for all K-12 students with a focus on increasing participation by young women and other underrepresented groups
PEOPLE
Drive high workforce engagement and trust by maintaining a >90% employee engagement score, achieving 100% employee participation in diversity, equity, and inclusion training, and reaching 40% employee participation in our Business Employee Resource Groups by 2025.
Status: On Track
Achieved 93% engagement score in the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey
Provided 65% of employees Unconscious Bias training
Launched 7 Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGs) with 21% employee participation
Continued our focus on mental health with a digital platform for mental wellness resources, an Employee Assistance Program, a "work where you work best" policy, and company-wide mental health days
with listeners and viewers from 95
different countries
consumption and increase efficiency
• Engaged suppliers who represent
approximately 20% of our total addressable
spend in advancing renewable energy &
environmental initiatives
Operational net zero includes Scope 1 stationary combustion and fugitive emissions, Scope 2 purchased electricity, and Scope 3 upstream leased assets.
Offsets and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) are purchased and retired based on current year emissions and electricity forecasts. The difference between the forecast and actual data will be trued up in the following year. Workiva uses RECs to offset scope 2 emissions. The non renewable electricity purchased and consumed is offset by purchasing and retiring renewable energy certificates. Workiva uses both removal and avoidance carbon credits to offset scope 1 and 3 emissions.
At Workiva, commitment to responsibility and change around ESG begins at the top. Our ESG Task Force is comprised of executives responsible for the oversight of various material ESG issues. Our President & CEO appoints executives to the ESG Task Force to achieve two important objectives:
Support Workiva's Nominating & Governance Committee of the Board of Directors in its oversight of our long-term ESG strategies and goals
Develop and execute a comprehensive approach to align the company's business values, decisions, and ethics with the most cutting-edge ESG strategies, goals, regulations, and standards
Further driving transparency and accountability, our Board committee charters include responsibilities related to ESG oversight as applicable to each of our Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees. Detailed descriptions of the duties and responsibilities of each of our Committees can be found in our most recent proxy statement.
ESG ADVISORY COUNCIL
During 2022, Workiva launched an external stakeholder group called the ESG Advisory Council. The council plays an important role in providing product, market, and ESG guidance for our company. The advisors are a group of experts who are knowledgeable about global ESG regulation, strategy, practices, and reporting. We believe that leveraging the expertise of the ESG Advisory Council will help us develop products and take actions that are innovative and socially responsible, and meet the demands of our stakeholders.
Paul Dickinson
Co-founder of CDP and Climate Week,
Chair of the Trustees of ShareAction,
Trustee of the Findhorn Foundation
Paul Druckman
Non-Executive Chairman of World Benchmarking Alliance Board. Board Trustee for Accounting for Sustainability Project (A4S), Advisory Council Member of Integrated Reporting and Connectivity Council for IFRS Foundation
Amelia Pan
Managing Director, ESG Transition Advisory at
PJT Partners, Founded Brunswick ESG practice,
Trustee of Restless Development
Diana Tidd
Board of Directors of Women in EFTs U.S. and of West Africa Village Education (WAVE), Former MSCI Chief Responsibility Officer & C-Suite Executive
3
Forward-looking Statements / Disclaimers
Certain statements in this ESG Highlights document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Statements of aspiration, future events or conditions, including forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "target" or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to: statements regarding our ESG targets, climate-related goals, projects, plans, aspirations, commitments and strategies. By their nature, they are based on current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. As such, no guarantees or assurances are made that they will be achieved or successfully executed. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable law, Workiva disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
In our ESG disclosures on our sustainability section of our website, we use the term "material" or "materiality" to refer to Workiva's assessment of ESG priorities to reflect the ESG issues of importance to us and our stakeholders. Used in this context, these terms are distinct from, and should not be confused with, the terms "material" and "materiality" as defined by or construed in accordance with securities law or used in the context of financial statements and reporting.
Note that many of the standards and metrics used in preparing this ESG Highlights document continue to evolve and are based on management assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, but should not be considered guarantees. In addition, historical, current and forward- looking sustainability-related statements were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) nor have they been externally assured and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice. Workiva does not undertake to update or revise any such statements. This document covers activities between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted.