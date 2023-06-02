Workiva : 2022 ESG Highlights

The use by Workiva of any MSCI ESG research llc or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Workiva by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided

Our customers, employees, shareholders, and stakeholders today expect more from businesses - more action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information. These expectations lie at the heart of what Workiva does for our customers and ourselves. We build solutions to meet this demand which streamline processes, connect data and teams, and promote consistency. We offer our more than 4,700 global customers the only unified SaaS platform that brings financial reporting, ESG, and audit and controls together in a controlled, secure, audit- ready environment. We used our own leading ESG reporting solution to build this 2022 ESG Highlights document.

Offsets and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) are purchased and retired based on current year emissions and electricity forecasts. The difference between the forecast and actual data will be trued up in the following year. Workiva uses RECs to offset scope 2 emissions. The non renewable electricity purchased and consumed is offset by purchasing and retiring renewable energy certificates. Workiva uses both removal and avoidance carbon credits to offset scope 1 and 3 emissions.

During 2022, Workiva launched an external stakeholder group called the ESG Advisory Council. The council plays an important role in providing product, market, and ESG guidance for our company. The advisors are a group of experts who are knowledgeable about global ESG regulation, strategy, practices, and reporting. We believe that leveraging the expertise of the ESG Advisory Council will help us develop products and take actions that are innovative and socially responsible, and meet the demands of our stakeholders.

Further driving transparency and accountability, our Board committee charters include responsibilities related to ESG oversight as applicable to each of our Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees. Detailed descriptions of the duties and responsibilities of each of our Committees can be found in our most recent proxy statement .

Forward-looking Statements / Disclaimers

Certain statements in this ESG Highlights document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Statements of aspiration, future events or conditions, including forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "target" or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to: statements regarding our ESG targets, climate-related goals, projects, plans, aspirations, commitments and strategies. By their nature, they are based on current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. As such, no guarantees or assurances are made that they will be achieved or successfully executed. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable law, Workiva disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In our ESG disclosures on our sustainability section of our website, we use the term "material" or "materiality" to refer to Workiva's assessment of ESG priorities to reflect the ESG issues of importance to us and our stakeholders. Used in this context, these terms are distinct from, and should not be confused with, the terms "material" and "materiality" as defined by or construed in accordance with securities law or used in the context of financial statements and reporting.

Note that many of the standards and metrics used in preparing this ESG Highlights document continue to evolve and are based on management assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation, but should not be considered guarantees. In addition, historical, current and forward- looking sustainability-related statements were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) nor have they been externally assured and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice. Workiva does not undertake to update or revise any such statements. This document covers activities between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 unless otherwise noted.