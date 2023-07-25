LETTER FROM THE CEO

Dear Workiva Stakeholders:

What an incredible year 2022 turned out to be for Workiva! We made tremendous headway in advancing our own corporate ESG targets as well as our differentiated technology platform for financial and non financial - or ESG - reporting.

Throughout the year, we saw stakeholder scrutiny for both private and public entities continue to increase. New regulations and more stringent reporting requirements are now impacting companies globally, and non-compliance can have major consequences. Workiva was built for these times! Our platform and technology have never been more relevant-and the steps we're taking to be good stewards of business, the environment, and our communities have never been more clear.

Our unified platform

We build solutions to meet stakeholder demand, streamline processes, connect data and teams, and ensure consistency. Workiva offers the only assured, integrated reporting platform that brings Financial Reporting; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in one controlled, secure, audit-ready environment to produce investor-grade reports.

Leading the way in ESG reporting

ESG reporting is complex, making it a natural fit for our platform and a compelling market for Workiva. In early 2022, we announced that we would be strategically investing in our people, technology, partners, and go-to-market strategy in order to capture the significant ESG market opportunity. In a very short time, ESG has quickly become one of the fastest growing products in our solution portfolio. Our investment in ESG is continuing to bolster our solid growth in this rapidly expanding market. But it doesn't end there.