2022 ESG Impact Report
Powering transparent reporting for a better world
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Letter from the CEO
About Workiva
Our Platform & Products
About this Report
Our ESG Approach
Strategy
2022 ESG Highlights
ESG Materiality
Stakeholder Engagement
ESG Governance
Risk & Responsible Business Practices
ESG Risk
Our ESG Targets & Case Studies
Innovation
Environment
Philanthropy
People
Forward-Looking Statements/ Disclaimers
LETTER FROM THE CEO
Dear Workiva Stakeholders:
What an incredible year 2022 turned out to be for Workiva! We made tremendous headway in advancing our own corporate ESG targets as well as our differentiated technology platform for financial and non financial - or ESG - reporting.
Throughout the year, we saw stakeholder scrutiny for both private and public entities continue to increase. New regulations and more stringent reporting requirements are now impacting companies globally, and non-compliance can have major consequences. Workiva was built for these times! Our platform and technology have never been more relevant-and the steps we're taking to be good stewards of business, the environment, and our communities have never been more clear.
Our unified platform
We build solutions to meet stakeholder demand, streamline processes, connect data and teams, and ensure consistency. Workiva offers the only assured, integrated reporting platform that brings Financial Reporting; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in one controlled, secure, audit-ready environment to produce investor-grade reports.
Leading the way in ESG reporting
ESG reporting is complex, making it a natural fit for our platform and a compelling market for Workiva. In early 2022, we announced that we would be strategically investing in our people, technology, partners, and go-to-market strategy in order to capture the significant ESG market opportunity. In a very short time, ESG has quickly become one of the fastest growing products in our solution portfolio. Our investment in ESG is continuing to bolster our solid growth in this rapidly expanding market. But it doesn't end there.
Deliberate steps to advance our value and impact
We have also been advancing our own ESG efforts, committing to four targets aimed at driving positive impact through innovation, environment, philanthropy and people. These targets align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and represent the areas in which we believe we can add the most value to business and society. Other
2022 highlights for our corporate ESG programs include:
- Supported a pilot training program with the UN Global Compact that engaged over 2,000 small- to mid-size enterprises on reporting to the UN SDGs
- Maintained strong ESG governance through an Executive ESG Task Force with oversight by the Nominating and Governance Committee of our Board of Directors
- Launched an external ESG Advisory Council
- Achieved CDP Gold Accredited Provider status and selected to participate in the CDP Disclosure API pilot project in 2023
- Achieved 93% engagement score in the Great Place To Work® Trust Index Survey©
Another major accomplishment of the year was receiving an AAA rating in the 2022 MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. The coveted AAA rating represents MSCI's highest rating and signifies industry-leader status in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities. According to MSCI, Workiva performed in the top 9% of all SaaS companies evaluated globally in 2022 and was one of only four public SaaS companies in the U.S. to have achieved this rating.1
We know we still have more to learn and ambitious goals to meet, but we are pleased with our progress. The forward momentum is a testament to our employees, customers, partners and investors. Together, we are powering transparent reporting for a better world.
Julie Iskow
Workiva CEO & President
- Universe: MSCI ACWI Index constituents, Software & Services. The 100 Public SaaS Companies in the U.S. For this list, "SaaS companies" are defined as those with >65% of revenue attributed to recurring payments for cloud-based software.
ABOUT WORKIVA
ABOUT WORKIVA
Workiva's mission is to power transparent reporting for a better world.
We believe that consumers, employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders today expect more from business - more action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial information. We build solutions to meet that demand and streamline processes, connect data and teams, and ensure consistency - all within the Workiva platform. Additionally, we offer the world's leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting - the only unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that brings customers' Financial Reporting; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform.
The Workiva platform empowers customers by connecting and transforming data from hundreds of enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. Customers use our platform to create, review and publish data-linked documents and reports with greater control, consistency, accuracy, and productivity. Our platform is flexible and scalable, so customers can easily adapt it to define, automate, and change their business processes in real time.
Workiva is a global company with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). We provide more than 4,700 organizations across the globe with SaaS platform solutions to help solve some of the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges. While our customers use our platform for more than 100 different use cases, we organize our sales and marketing resources into four purpose-built solution groups focusing primarily on the office of the Chief Financial Officer: financial reporting, ESG, GRC, and industry verticals. Workiva also serves approximately 900 customers with non-platform, XBRL- tagging services, primarily through ParsePort, an XBRL conversion software company Workiva acquired in 2022.
WORKIVA BY THE NUMBERS
as of December 31, 2022
4,700+
platform customers
180+
countries where Workiva is used
88%
of the top 100 public & private companies by revenue as well as 80% of the top 1000 companies are Workiva customers
200+
advisory and technology partners
$537.9M
revenue
98%
revenue retention*
#20
Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®
AAA
2022 MSCI ESG rating
* Our methodology for calculating subscription and support revenue
retention rate can be found under the Key Performance Indicators
section on p. 47 of our 202210-K
ABOUT WORKIVA > OUR PLATFORM & PRODUCTS
OUR PLATFORM & PRODUCTS
Complexity is only growing
Business reporting complexities and stakeholder expectations are growing. Financial reporting teams are being asked to integrate ESG into their reports, but the data may not be subject to robust controls. Auditors are wrestling with the increasing risk that public ESG reporting is introducing, while the ESG team is scrambling to implement data flows and processes that are ready for both financial reporting and audit scrutiny.
Assured, integrated reporting at your fingertips
No matter the reporting, assurance, or risk exercise, we remove complexity by easily connecting to data sources regardless of whether data comes from systems or individuals. We centralize that data, allowing teams to work together in an automated, auditable environment to create accurate, consistent financial and non-financial reports and disclosures for company stakeholders. Our platform and technology have never been more relevant - or more important.
Our ESG solution, in particular, has been developed through nearly a decade of listening, building, and fine-tuning with customers, partners, and other stakeholders for their environmental, social, and governance reporting needs.
