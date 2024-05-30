3

Letter from the CEO

Dear Workiva Stakeholders:

Workiva is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. Our mission is driven by the urgent need to disrupt the status quo technologies supporting financial services, ESG, and GRC teams that rely on manual business processes and legacy software. With a diverse and talented team of more than 2,500 members, we have established ourselves as a leading SaaS platform for assured integrated reporting, serving over 6,000 organizations worldwide.

Today's complex business challenges and stakeholders demand more from businesses. A number of new and emerging sustainability reporting rules and regulations, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in Europe, the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act in California, and the SEC climate-related disclosure rule in the United States, have brought renewed attention to the need for transparency and trusted disclosure of financial and non-financial ESG data. Regardless of whether companies disclose such data on a voluntary basis or to comply with regulations, both numbers and narrative must be accurate. Our solutions are well positioned to help our customers navigate the complex and rapidly changing global regulatory landscape.

In an era where stakeholders continue to express interest in environmental and social considerations, this report serves as a transparent account of our commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices. Our four ESG targets-innovation, environment, philanthropy, and people-are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and represent the areas in which we believe we can add the most value to business and society. I am delighted to report that we met or exceeded projections for all ESG target milestones in 2023. We also:

Received an AAA rating in the 2023 MSCI ESG ratings assessment for the second year in a row

Committed to set science-based targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

science-based targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Achieved 93% engagement score in the Great Place To Work® Trust Index TM Survey

Survey Wer e na med a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® for fifth consecutive year 1

Our dedication to transparent and accurate ESG practices is a fundamental principle that guides our decision-making. This impact report highlights our efforts to align our business practices with the principles of sustainability, social responsibility, and good corporate governance. I invite you to explore this report, which was created using our own ESG solution, and gain insights into Workiva's ESG journey.

Julie Iskow

President and Chief Executive Officer