NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 - Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK), a global leader in assured integrated reporting, today announced that the U.S. Department of Treasury has approved it to be listed within the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace.

The FM QSMO Marketplace is a searchable index for federal agencies to explore, identify, and research solutions and services that can help support financial management needs and accomplish shared government-wide goals.



"Inclusion on the FM QSMO Marketplace means that Workiva's solutions and services have been evaluated for adherence to Federal standards and common capabilities agencies need," said Paul Faust, Vice President of Sales, Public Sector. "Teams can leverage Workiva, a FedRAMP Authorized Cloud Service Provider (CSP), to streamline and improve the integrity of their financial reporting process."

Workiva helps agencies achieve assured integrated reporting by uniting financial and non-financial data with governance, risk, and compliance measures in one secure, controlled, audit-ready environment. Agencies can use the Workiva platform to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports with greater control, consistency, accuracy, and efficiency. The platform is flexible and scalable, so users can quickly adapt it to define, automate, and change their processes in real-time.

Workiva enables or supports several Federal Financial Management functions, including:

Budget Setup and Maintenance

Budgetary, Financial Asset Information, Payment, Revenue, Public Receivable and Collection, Intragovernmental Receivable, Delinquent Debt, and Cost Reporting

General Ledger Setup and Maintenance

Financial Reconciliation

Financial/Performance Reporting

Workiva also supports agencies with Risk Management, Controls Management, Compliance, and Audit Readiness and Management. Workiva's FM QSMO Marketplace listing can be found here.

Read more about Workiva's addition to the FM QSMO Marketplace here.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world's leading cloud platform for assured, integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers' financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

