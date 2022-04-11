Log in
WORKIVA INC.

(WK)
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call

04/11/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.workiva.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available through May 10, 2022, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay passcode is 8736384. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call at https://investor.workiva.com.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.


© Business Wire 2022
