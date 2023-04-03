Advanced search
WORKIVA INC.

04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
100.86 USD   -1.51%
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Release and Conference Call

04/03/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET. Julie Iskow, chief executive officer, and Jill Klindt, chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the company’s results and answer questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-330-2469 (U.S. domestic) or 240-789-2740 (international). The conference ID is 8736384. Following the conference call, a replay will be available through May 9, 2023, at 800-770-2030 (U.S. domestic) or 647-362-9199 (international). The replay passcode is 8736384.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://investor.workiva.com (click on the link under “News and Events”). The webcast will be archived and available for replay shortly after the call.

About Workiva
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 626 M - -
Net income 2023 -96,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -58,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 438 M 5 438 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,49x
EV / Sales 2024 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 447
Free-Float 84,7%
Technical analysis trends WORKIVA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 102,41 $
Average target price 98,38 $
Spread / Average Target -3,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Vanderploeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Iskow President, COO, Director & Executive VP
Jill E. Klindt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & SVP
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
David Haila Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKIVA INC.21.96%5 438
ORACLE CORPORATION13.68%250 866
SAP SE20.41%147 170
SERVICENOW, INC.19.69%94 338
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.20.20%39 797
HUBSPOT, INC.48.29%21 177
