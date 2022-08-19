Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Workiva Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WK   US98139A1051

WORKIVA INC.

(WK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:09 2022-08-19 pm EDT
71.03 USD   -3.74%
01:53pWorkiva Inc. to Host Investor Day on September 13
BU
08/12WORKIVA : 5 Can't-Miss Audit, Risk, and Compliance Sessions at Amplify 2022
PU
08/10SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Surging After Encouraging Inflation Data
MT
Summary 
Summary

Workiva Inc. to Host Investor Day on September 13

08/19/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The live event will take place during the 2022 Workiva Amplify Conference being held at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT. Virtual participation is also available via live stream.

The Investor Day will include presentations by company executives on Workiva's platform, markets, solutions and go-to-market strategies, followed by a live Q&A. Investor Day attendees will also have full access to the entire Workiva Amplify Conference taking place Sept. 12-14. To register for the event, either in-person or virtually, please visit https://events.workiva.com/BWKlq1.

After the event, a replay will be accessible from Workiva's investor relations site, under News and Events.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on WORKIVA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 535 M - -
Net income 2022 -106 M - -
Net cash 2022 88,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 863 M 3 863 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,05x
EV / Sales 2023 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 375
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart WORKIVA INC.
Workiva Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WORKIVA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 73,79 $
Average target price 94,33 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Vanderploeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Iskow President, COO, Director & Executive VP
Jill E. Klindt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & SVP
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey D. Trom Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKIVA INC.-43.45%3 863
ORACLE CORPORATION-9.05%211 382
SAP SE-26.73%108 490
SERVICENOW INC.-24.57%98 710
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.44%35 633
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-6.79%22 394