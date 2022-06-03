Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Workiva Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WK   US98139A1051

WORKIVA INC.

(WK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
73.10 USD   -3.68%
04:36pWORKIVA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02WORKIVA : A Strategic Planning Roadmap for Internal Auditors
PU
05/26Workiva Inc. Applauds Bipartisan Introduction of the Financial Data Transparency Act in the U.S. Senate
BU
Workiva Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

06/03/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor event:

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference: June 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the event, and subsequent replays, will be available under the “News and Events” section on Workiva's investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 534 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net cash 2022 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 952 M 3 952 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
EV / Sales 2023 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 230
Free-Float 85,3%
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Vanderploeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Iskow President, COO, Director & Executive VP
Jill E. Klindt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & SVP
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey D. Trom Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKIVA INC.-41.84%3 952
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.13%195 149
SAP SE-24.86%117 844
SERVICENOW INC.-22.23%101 192
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.70%32 901
SENSETIME GROUP INC.6.73%24 902