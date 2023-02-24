Advanced search
    WK   US98139A1051

WORKIVA INC.

(WK)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-24 pm EST
87.43 USD   -1.62%
04:11pWorkiva Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/22Baird Adjusts Price Target on Workiva to $100 From $96, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/22BMO Capital Raises Price Target on Workiva to $96 From $88, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Workiva Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/24/2023 | 04:11pm EST
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today its planned participation at two investor conferences. Workiva's management team will present at the following:

  • JMP Securities Technology Conference: President & COO Julie Iskow will present on March 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PT
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference: Fireside Chat with President & COO Julie Iskow and CFO Jill Klindt on March 9, 2023, at 1:05p.m. PT

The events will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section on Workiva's investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers’ financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/workiva


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 626 M - -
Net income 2023 -96,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -50,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 719 M 4 719 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
EV / Sales 2024 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 447
Free-Float 84,7%
Managers and Directors
Martin J. Vanderploeg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Iskow President, COO, Director & Executive VP
Jill E. Klindt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & SVP
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon E. Ziegler Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKIVA INC.5.84%4 719
ORACLE CORPORATION8.37%238 834
SAP SE12.87%134 250
SERVICENOW, INC.13.76%89 667
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.65%36 878
HUBSPOT, INC.35.96%19 416