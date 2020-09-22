Log in
Workiva Wraps Up Amplify 2020: Global Conference Transformed into a Virtual Experience for Over 6,000 Attendees Across 60 Countries

09/22/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, wrapped up its largest annual conference, Workiva Amplify, following three days of incredible virtual experiences. More than 6,000 attendees from over 60 countries participated in 42 customer, partner and Workiva led sessions focused on solving the universal challenges of data, process and reporting complexity.

“This year’s record attendance at Amplify underscores the importance that organizations have placed on utilizing cloud platforms to enable greater transparency, instill trust and streamline processes,” said Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg. “We are proud that Amplify continues to be a place where our customers can access innovative technology and insights that help them confidently move their organizations forward.”

Workiva Amplify 2020 Highlights include:

Trust in an Age of Transformation

The Amplify general session featured Workiva leadership and customers who highlighted the need for stability and experience when building trust in business data and processes in an age of transformation.

Workiva customers Allstate, Newell Brands, Takeda and more shared how they have used the Workiva platform to create connected ecosystems across their organizations, meet regulations and implement controls and reporting processes in record time, and transform their business.

Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, Carla Harris, and Author and Oxford University Trust Fellow, Rachel Botsman, led a keynote session on trust, life and leadership, providing attendees with strategies to become more effective leaders.

Workiva Platform Enhancements

Workiva experts highlighted enhancements made to the Workiva platform over the past year that solve the challenges of complex work.

Wdata Chains, a new automation capability that enables Workiva platform users to create and manage linear sequences of tasks and events, was among the latest automation features showcased. Wdata Chains connects to external systems and automates data updates to any report within the Workiva platform. This saves Workiva customer time and builds even more confidence in the reporting process.

Adding Value with the Workiva Partner Ecosystem

On day two of the conference, attendees explored their overall digital transformation strategy and learned how Workiva’s partner ecosystem can help them achieve their goals.

Workiva experts announced over 75 advisory firms globally, including leading Top 50 accounting firms and three of the Big 4 accounting firms, that are available to assist Workiva customers as they expand their use of the platform. 12 global sessions featured technology and advisory partners who shared best practices for improving global statutory reporting, insurance reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and more.

Helping Workiva Help Others

Throughout the conference, Amplify attendees were encouraged to vote for their favorite charity to receive a $25,000 donation from Workiva. The organization with the most votes was The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN). GFN is an international nonprofit that works toward a hunger-free future in more than 40 countries by sustaining, uniting and strengthening food banks.

The Workiva Amplify keynote is available now on workiva.com. The full conference can be accessed by signing up and watching on-demand at workiva.com/amplify through December 31, 2020.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Follow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com/workivalife


© Business Wire 2020
