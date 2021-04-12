Workiva : Named Best Place to Work for Third Consecutive Year

Culture Continues to be at the Forefront of Employee Innovations and Satisfaction

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, today announced, for the third consecutive year, it has been named a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. The Company ranked 61 on the coveted 100 Best list. In addition, Workiva was also named a 2021 Fortune Best Workplace in Technology™.

“As we’ve grown and worked remotely for over a year now, we’ve been very intentional about prioritizing our culture and standing behind our values,” said Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg. “This recognition is a testament to the efforts of the entire Workiva team. Our employees quickly embraced the new working environment, drove rapid innovation and delivered superior customer experiences to achieve record company results. I’m proud to be a part of this company.”

Responding to Extraordinary Challenges

Workiva continues to make its employees a priority and provides them the resources and support they need to thrive in the workplace and at home. During 2020, several new efforts were created or expanded, including:

Formalized a flexible work and mobility policy to help alleviate stress and support work-from-home while balancing the many challenges employees faced.

Hosted weekly all-company, livestream meetings by executive leadership to keep global employees updated and connected to each other.

Maintained full pay and benefits for all employees across the global enterprise.

Invested in additional SaaS applications to empower employees across multiple departments and global locations to work more efficiently and collaboratively.

Provided a work-from-home stipend to help employees make home offices more functional.

Added additional company-wide holidays to support the well-being of employees, provide the break needed to inspire innovation and to vote.

Supported the communities where employees live and work through diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and charitable giving.

ERGs (employee resource groups), such as the Connected Nomads (remote workers) and It Takes a Village (caregiver advocacy) provided work-from-home strategies and best practices.

Employees throughout the company pulled together special projects to keep their fellow coworkers connected through happy hours, informational meetings, guided yoga breaks and physical and mental wellness initiatives.

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

To determine the list each year, global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine considers extensive culture audits and survey responses from over half a million employees across all industries in the United States. Employees rated their workplace on many factors including trust in leadership, fairness and camaraderie.

This year, Great Place to Work® surveyed employees on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair their company is in times of crises; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact.

Particular attention was paid to how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all. This is Workiva's 18th recognition from Great Place to Work and Fortune, including three consecutive years on the 100 Best list.

Company rankings are derived from over 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

