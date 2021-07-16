Workiva : Recognized by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work as a Best Workplace for Millennials

Employees Rate Workiva a Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) announced today it has ranked on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE. This is the fifth consecutive year Workiva has been named to this prestigious list, ranking #50 among large workplaces.

“Approximately 70 percent of our employees are millennials, making this recognition even more meaningful,” said Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg. “We are proud to be the workplace of such extraordinary talent that is driving our superior customer experience and values-based culture.”

“Companies on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization,” said Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush. “The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and – as our research says – are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive and is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. Workiva strives to create a great workplace experience for all by valuing collaboration, employee engagement, and empowering employees to contribute to a diverse and inclusive environment.

This is the 21st recognition Workiva has received from Great Place to Work, including three consecutive years on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list published in FORTUNE magazine. Earlier this summer, Workiva ranked for a fourth time on the Best Workplaces in Chicago list, and for the second time on the Best Workplaces in New York list.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

