    WKP   GB00B67G5X01

WORKSPACE GROUP PLC

(WKP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:15:57 2023-05-25 am EDT
500.05 GBX   +4.44%
05:15aAnalyst recommendations: Cedar Fair, Dish Network, Nvidia, Six Flags, Standard Chartered...
MS
05:12aWorkspace plunges to annual loss amid decline in property valuation
AN
02:50aWorkspace Group Swings to Loss in FY23; Revenue Grows
MT
Workspace plunges to annual loss amid decline in property valuation

05/25/2023 | 05:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Workspace Group PLC on Thursday said it swung to an annual loss, due to a drop in property valuation.

The London-based flexible workspace provider said it swung to a pretax loss of GBP37.5 million in the financial year that ended March 31 from a profit of GBP124.0 million the year before. This was attributed to a reduction in property valuation of 3.5% in the second half of the year.

Workspace said its property was valued at GBP2.74 billion on March 31, up from GBP2.40 billion a year before; however, the company said the valuation was down 3.2% on an underlying basis when excluding capital expenditure and disposals and including McKay at acquisition cost.

Workspace bought UK office property investor McKay Securities for GBP272 million back in May last year.

Workspace said revenue was up 31% to GBP174.2 million in financial 2023 from GBP132.9 million in financial 2022, as net rental income multiplied to GBP116.6 million from GBP86.7 million the year before.

Workspace recommended a final dividend of 17.4 pence per share, up 20% from 14.5p a year before, bringing the total dividend for financial 2023 to 25.8p from 21.5p.

Looking ahead, Workspace said rental income for the new financial year will be underpinned by the 7.1% growth in like-for-like rent seen in financial 2023, as well as the letting up of recently completed projects and of the refurbished and vacant space in the McKay portfolio.

Workspace said it continues to see "good demand" and expects further pricing growth.

Shares in Workspace were up 3.8% at 496.80 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 119 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2023 -245 M -303 M -303 M
Net Debt 2023 848 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,38x
Yield 2023 5,16%
Capitalization 917 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
EV / Sales 2024 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 70,6%
Managers and Directors
Graham Colin Clemett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Benson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Arthur Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Swayne Investment Director
Rosie Shapland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
