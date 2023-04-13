Workspace quarterly rent roll improves on higher demand

Workspace Group PLC - London-based flexible workspace provider - Notes continued resilient levels of customer demand for the fourth quarter ended on March 31. As at March 31, rent roll amounts to GBP140.1 million, up 1.6% from GBP111.0 million a year earlier. Says 341 new lettings have completed in the quarter, with a total rental value of GBP8.3 million per annum. Chief Executive Officer Graham Clemett says: "We saw a strong fourth quarter of trading activity with customer demand enabling us to continue moving our pricing forward. This performance reflects the continuing attractions of our offer to the changing needs of businesses looking for space. We provide flexibility in terms of both lease length and size of space at affordable prices within high-quality sustainable buildings, in well-connected locations across London.

Current stock price: 454.00 pence each, down 1.2% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: down 35%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

