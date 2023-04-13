Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Workspace Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKP   GB00B67G5X01

WORKSPACE GROUP PLC

(WKP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:04:30 2023-04-13 am EDT
459.20 GBX   -0.04%
04:56aWorkspace Posts Nearly 2% Rise in Fiscal Q4 Total Rent Roll
MT
04:38aWorkspace quarterly rent roll improves on higher demand
AN
04:31aTesco Shares Seen as a Safe Haven, Says Jefferies
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Workspace quarterly rent roll improves on higher demand

04/13/2023 | 04:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Workspace Group PLC - London-based flexible workspace provider - Notes continued resilient levels of customer demand for the fourth quarter ended on March 31. As at March 31, rent roll amounts to GBP140.1 million, up 1.6% from GBP111.0 million a year earlier. Says 341 new lettings have completed in the quarter, with a total rental value of GBP8.3 million per annum. Chief Executive Officer Graham Clemett says: "We saw a strong fourth quarter of trading activity with customer demand enabling us to continue moving our pricing forward. This performance reflects the continuing attractions of our offer to the changing needs of businesses looking for space. We provide flexibility in terms of both lease length and size of space at affordable prices within high-quality sustainable buildings, in well-connected locations across London.

Current stock price: 454.00 pence each, down 1.2% on Thursday morning in London

12-month change: down 35%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
04:56aWorkspace Posts Nearly 2% Rise in Fiscal Q4 Total Rent Roll
MT
04:38aWorkspace quarterly rent roll improves on higher demand
AN
04:31aTesco Shares Seen as a Safe Haven, Says Jefferies
DJ
03:37aUK GDP Stall in February Boosts Chances of Rate Hike
DJ
03:15aLondon Stocks Seen Edging Higher; Fed Caution Likely
DJ
02:15aWorkspace : Q4 Business Update
PU
04/11Workspace Group plc Appoints Manju Malhotra as Non-Executive Director of UK Smaller Com..
CI
03/10Workspace sells residential component of Wandsworth redevelopment
AN
03/10Workspace Sells Residential Component of London Redevelopment Project for GBP54 Million
MT
03/10Workspace : Sale of residential element of Riverside
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 119 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2023 -105 M -130 M -130 M
Net Debt 2023 840 M 1 047 M 1 047 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,35x
Yield 2023 5,40%
Capitalization 880 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
EV / Sales 2024 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Workspace Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 459,40 GBX
Average target price 605,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Colin Clemett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Benson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Arthur Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Swayne Investment Director
Rosie Shapland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC3.33%1 096
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.38%41 019
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.58%21 297
W. P. CAREY INC.-6.99%15 762
SEGRO PLC1.62%11 624
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.47%10 079
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer