  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Workspace Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKP   GB00B67G5X01

WORKSPACE GROUP PLC

(WKP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Workspace to buy property firm McKay Securities for $362 mln

03/02/2022 | 04:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: People enter an office building owned by Workspace in London

March 2 (Reuters) - London-focused office-space provider Workspace Group said on Wednesday it plans to buy commercial property firm McKay Securities for about 272 million pounds ($361.7 million) amid a shift to hybrid working as economies open up.

The cash-and-stock deal values each McKay's share at 297 pence, Workspace said, with McKay shareholders getting 209 pence per share in cash for every share they own and 0.115 new Workspace shares apiece.

Global economies have reopened following the easing of pandemic-fuelled restrictions and office-space providers have witnessed a recovery as businesses are bringing back employees to the office after being forced to reorganise operating during the peak of the pandemic.

In January, FTSE 250-listed Workspace said demand had remained strong, and reiterated strong client preference for its spaces. It collected 96% of rent due for the third quarter, as of Jan. 18, taking the year-to-date collection rate to 97%.

Shares of McKay were up nearly 30% to 290 pence, as of 0920 GMT on Wednesday, while Workspace slid more than 1%.

Rothschild & Co is the financial adviser for McKay, while J.P. Morgan Cazenove is working with Workspace on the deal.

($1 = 0.7519 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCKAY SECURITIES PLC 28.63% 286.2002 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 0.87% 34.95 Real-time Quote.-14.13%
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC -0.07% 768.5 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
Analyst Recommendations on WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 108 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2022 65,7 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
Net Debt 2022 616 M 822 M 822 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 856 M 1 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,7x
EV / Sales 2023 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 769,00 GBX
Average target price 919,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Colin Clemett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Benson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Arthur Hubbard Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Swayne Investment Director
Damon James Russell Independent Non-Executive Director
