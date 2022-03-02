Workspace to buy property firm McKay Securities for $362 mln

March 2 (Reuters) - London-focused office-space provider
Workspace Group said on Wednesday it plans to buy
commercial property firm McKay Securities for about 272
million pounds ($361.7 million) amid a shift to hybrid working
as economies open up.
The cash-and-stock deal values each McKay's share at 297
pence, Workspace said, with McKay shareholders getting 209 pence
per share in cash for every share they own and 0.115 new
Workspace shares apiece.
Global economies have reopened following the easing of
pandemic-fuelled restrictions and office-space providers have
witnessed a recovery as businesses are bringing back employees
to the office after being forced to reorganise operating during
the peak of the pandemic.
In January, FTSE 250-listed Workspace said demand had
remained strong, and reiterated strong client preference for its
spaces. It collected 96% of rent due for the third quarter, as
of Jan. 18, taking the year-to-date collection rate to 97%.
Shares of McKay were up nearly 30% to 290 pence, as of 0920
GMT on Wednesday, while Workspace slid more than 1%.
Rothschild & Co is the financial adviser for McKay, while
J.P. Morgan Cazenove is working with Workspace on the deal.
($1 = 0.7519 pounds)
(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)