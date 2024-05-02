West Seneca, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), a U.S.-based manufacturer dedicated to developing innovative hybrid and clean energy solutions in light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Chief of Chaos, the masterminds behind the explosive growth of global leaders like Instacart, Manscaped, Paramount+, and Uber. This company believes this collaboration is set to propel Worksport into the spotlight, harnessing groundbreaking strategies that have revolutionized visibility and sales for the biggest names in tech and consumer services.

About the Partnership: Worksport's partnership with Chief of Chaos comes at the right moment The Company expects its revenues to grow substantially in 2024, and that production at its state-of-the-art facility is well-equipped to meet the rapidly increasing demand . Chief of Chaos brings to the table a legendary ability to craft viral brands, having catapulted companies like Uber and Instacart into everyday consumer staples. Their strategic insight is now directed at cultivating the story behind Worksport's current and upcoming products, aiming to replicate this success by enhancing the Company's market presence and driving significant sales through innovative, targeted marketing campaigns.

Worksport's nano-grid, consisting of the SOLIS Solar Cover & COR Portable Energy System , are highly anticipated by the market, and have ongoing OEM interest from global automakers like Hyundai. The system is anticipated to tap into a market potential of over $3 billion annually. By integrating advanced marketing strategies that helped redefine market opportunities for companies like Paramount+ and Manscaped, Worksport hopes to capture a substantial share of the portable power-generation market.

Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. "Joining forces with an elite team known for their pivotal role in scaling household names, such as Uber and Manscaped, aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the market in a new generation of innovative accessories. Chief of Chaos's proven track record provides us with optimism that our current product line and innovative nano-grid system -first units coming out this summer- should reach and exceed our ambitious targets".

Mathew Frary, CEO of Chief of Chaos, reflected on the new venture with Worksport. "At Chief of Chaos, we select companies that have a profound potential to impact and transform industries. Worksport, with their pioneering COR & SOLIS products, are set to redefine a multi-billion-dollar industry. They stand clear as a revolutionary force. We're thrilled to focus our expertise on Worksport's product lines, foreseeing another viral success story akin to our campaigns with Instacart and Paramount+."

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with RAM, Chevrolet, and GMC models from General Motors, as well as Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Toyota pickup trucks. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

