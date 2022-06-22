Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Worksport Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WKSP   US98139Q2093

WORKSPORT LTD.

(WKSP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:40 2022-06-22 am EDT
2.280 USD   +21.93%
09:15aWORKSPORT : Launches Storefronts on Amazon, eBay, Walmart Marketplace
PU
09:15aWorksport Launches Storefronts on Amazon, eBay and Walmart Marketplace
AQ
05/31Worksport to Present at LD Micro 12th Annual Invitational
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Worksport : Launches Storefronts on Amazon, eBay, Walmart Marketplace

06/22/2022 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mississauga - June 22, 2022 - Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the "Company" or "Worksport"), seeking to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy with its proprietary solar and green hydrogen-based technologies, has launched its eCommerce storefronts on Amazon, eBay, and Walmart Marketplace.

N.A. Williams Company is driving the Company's marketing campaigns on each platform and has dedicated account executives with marketing managers assuming respective responsibilities across each outlet.

After months of restructuring and hard work for all involved, management believes the launch of Worksport products on Amazon, eBay and Walmart marketplaces will help realize revenue sooner rather than later in 2022. As Worksport products are once again available for consumer purchase, phase one of the Company's restructuring plan comes to a close. Meanwhile, Worksport heads into the final phases of its ongoing efforts to bring new, made in the United States products to market.

Mr. Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport, expresses thoughts on the Company's inaugural B2C launch, "Our teams and I are thrilled to provide our customer base with the energizing experiences it deserves when considering our product offerings, starting with our SC3, SC3 Pro, and SC4 tonneau covers. NA Williams Company has been a great eCommerce partner, we look forward to pushing forward and driving sales together through these new, enhanced direct-to-consumer channels."

Disclaimer

Worksport Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WORKSPORT LTD.
09:15aWORKSPORT : Launches Storefronts on Amazon, eBay, Walmart Marketplace
PU
09:15aWorksport Launches Storefronts on Amazon, eBay and Walmart Marketplace
AQ
05/31Worksport to Present at LD Micro 12th Annual Invitational
AQ
05/24Maxim Group Lowers Worksport's Price Target to $5.50 From $8, Buy Rating Kept
MT
05/23WORKSPORT LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
05/23Worksport Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/17Worksport Participating in H.C. Wainwright 2022 Global Investment Conference, Hosted Ma..
AQ
05/12Worksport Announces Purchase of 222,000-Sq Ft Facility, On-shoring Production of Consum..
AQ
05/11WORKSPORT LTD : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04Worksport subsidiary Terravis Energy Accepts Offer from Indigenous Critical Infrastruct..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORKSPORT LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,00 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,8 M 31,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart WORKSPORT LTD.
Duration : Period :
Worksport Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,87 $
Average target price 5,96 $
Spread / Average Target 218%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Rossi Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Michael Johnston Chief Financial Officer
Craig Loverock Independent Director
William J. Caragol Independent Director
Ned L. Siegel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORKSPORT LTD.-22.73%32
CINTAS CORPORATION-19.12%36 675
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-28.93%17 273
EDENRED SE14.37%12 172
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.07%11 699
LG CORP.-4.08%9 595