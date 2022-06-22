Worksport : Launches Storefronts on Amazon, eBay, Walmart Marketplace

Mississauga - June 22, 2022 - Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the "Company" or "Worksport"), seeking to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy with its proprietary solar and green hydrogen-based technologies, has launched its eCommerce storefronts on Amazon, eBay, and Walmart Marketplace.

N.A. Williams Company is driving the Company's marketing campaigns on each platform and has dedicated account executives with marketing managers assuming respective responsibilities across each outlet.

After months of restructuring and hard work for all involved, management believes the launch of Worksport products on Amazon, eBay and Walmart marketplaces will help realize revenue sooner rather than later in 2022. As Worksport products are once again available for consumer purchase, phase one of the Company's restructuring plan comes to a close. Meanwhile, Worksport heads into the final phases of its ongoing efforts to bring new, made in the United States products to market.

Mr. Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport, expresses thoughts on the Company's inaugural B2C launch, "Our teams and I are thrilled to provide our customer base with the energizing experiences it deserves when considering our product offerings, starting with our SC3, SC3 Pro, and SC4 tonneau covers. NA Williams Company has been a great eCommerce partner, we look forward to pushing forward and driving sales together through these new, enhanced direct-to-consumer channels."