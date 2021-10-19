Log in
    WRLD   US9814191048

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(WRLD)
  Report
World Acceptance Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on the Internet

10/19/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter conference call to be held on Tuesday, October 26. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation’s conference call will be available online at WRLD 2Q22 Webcast on October 26, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation
Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America’s largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 573 M - -
Net income 2022 74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 221 M 1 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 175
Free-Float 92,4%
Technical analysis trends WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 200,75 $
Average target price 97,25 $
Spread / Average Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Chad Prashad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Calmes Treasurer, EVP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Ken R. Bramlett Chairman
Jason E. Childers Senior Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Charles D. Way Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION90.28%1 221
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED48.51%62 808
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL46.96%29 060
ORIX CORPORATION37.93%22 991
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED97.08%8 926
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED28.80%8 306