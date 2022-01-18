Log in
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

World Acceptance Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on the Internet

01/18/2022 | 12:02pm EST
World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter conference call to be held on Tuesday, January 25. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation’s conference call will be available online at WRLD 3Q22 Webcast on January 25, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America’s largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 578 M - -
Net income 2022 73,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 354 M 1 354 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 175
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 222,63 $
Average target price 116,33 $
Spread / Average Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Chad Prashad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Calmes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ken R. Bramlett Chairman
Jason E. Childers Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Charles D. Way Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-9.29%1 354
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED12.54%63 590
ORIX CORPORATION9.03%26 653
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL4.91%26 635
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED1.11%8 582
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED0.04%8 084