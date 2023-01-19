Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  World Acceptance Corporation
  News
  Summary
    WRLD   US9814191048

WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

(WRLD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:47:10 2023-01-19 am EST
75.62 USD   -4.06%
10:03aWorld Acceptance Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call on the Internet
BU
2022World Acceptance Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022World Acceptance Corporation Enters into Ninth Amendment to Its Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Agreement
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Acceptance Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call on the Internet

01/19/2023 | 10:03am EST
World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, January 26. The earnings release will be issued prior to the call.

The live broadcast of World Acceptance Corporation’s conference call will be available online at WRLD 3Q23 Webcast on January 26, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will follow immediately and continue for 30 days.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Founded in 1962, Greenville, S.C.-based World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is one of North America’s largest small-loan consumer finance companies. The company offers short and medium-term installment loans, related credit insurance and a range of ancillary financial products and services to individuals that may include those with limited access to other sources of consumer credit. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 626 M - -
Net income 2023 14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 449 M 449 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 121
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
World Acceptance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 78,82 $
Average target price 59,33 $
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
R. Chad Prashad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John L. Calmes Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Ken R. Bramlett Chairman
Jason E. Childers Vice President-IT Strategic Solutions
Charles D. Way Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION19.53%449
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-8.77%44 463
ORIX CORPORATION5.66%20 393
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL1.07%14 962
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.32%6 986
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-6.96%5 906