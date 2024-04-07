443,430,000 Ordinary Shares of World Chess PLC are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-APR-2024.
Details:
The directors will, in aggregate, hold 443,430,000 ordinary shares, representing 66.49% of the Enlarged Share Capital. The directors have agreed with the company and Novum, except for certain standard exceptions, not to dispose of any interest in the ordinary shares held by them for a period of 12 months following Admission (Lock-In Period) and then for the following 12 months not to dispose of their ordinary shares without first consulting the company and Novum in order to maintain an orderly market for the shares.