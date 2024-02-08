World Chess PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers different chess related activities, including the organization of tournaments, operation of the official online gaming platform of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and other sports, lifestyles, social activities and merchandise related to chess. The Company develops and promotes FIDE Online Arena (chessarena.com). It runs FIDE Chess Arena, the official gaming platform of the International Chess Federation. The Arena has been accorded by FIDE the right to offer chess players the opportunity to play for the official FOA ratings recognized by FIDE. Both FOA ratings and titles are displayed on the playerâs FIDE card on fide.com. The Company is the commercial partner of FIDE and holds rights for the official FIDE online chess gaming platform, commercial rights to the FIDE Grand Prix Series, as well as its products, including the Armageddon Series.