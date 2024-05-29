World Chess PLC - London-based chess promotor - Launches its new television programme which will be broadcast on "major TV stations globally." Says it is chess new programme is scheduled to air from September 2024 to July 2025. Explains that the programme aims to "enhance the way chess is presented on television, transforming it into a compelling and mainstream TV sport." The series will consist of ten episodes, each about 30 minutes long.

"We are excited to launch this new TV programme at a time when chess is experiencing a global boom," Chief Executive Ilya Merenzon says. "Our goal is to bring the excitement, drama, and strategic depth of chess to a wider audience. With the expertise of Sunset+Vine, this TV series will not only entertain but also educate and inspire viewers around the world."

Current stock price: 3.00 pence

12-month change: down 68%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.