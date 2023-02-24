Advanced search
    PUMP   CA98143W1014

WORLD CLASS EXTRACTIONS INC.

(PUMP)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:27:39 2023-02-24 pm EST
0.0100 CAD    0.00%
CSE Bulletin: Change of Business - World Class Extractions Inc./Stock Trend Capital Inc

02/24/2023 | 02:15pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 24 février/February 2023) - The common shares of Stock Trend Capital Inc., previously listed as World Class Extractions Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

The symbol will remain the same.

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Canadian cannabis industry. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Stock Trend Capital Inc., précédemment répertoriées sous le nom de World Class Extractions Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Le symbole restera le même.

Stock Trend Capital Inc. est un émetteur d'investissement principalement axé sur l'industrie canadienne du cannabis. L'émetteur a l'intention de se concentrer sur l'investissement dans des entités privées et publiques dotées d'une propriété intellectuelle solide, d'une gestion exceptionnelle et d'un potentiel de croissance élevé pouvant être positionnés stratégiquement sur le marché.

Issuer/Émetteur: Stock Trend Capital Inc.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): PUMP
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 625 196 572
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres réservés pour émission: 24 000 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Diversified Industries/Sociétés diversifiées
CUSIP: 86102Q 10 8
ISIN: CA 86102Q 10 8 1
OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 98143W101/CA98143W1014
Boardlot/Quotité: 1000
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 27 février/February 2023
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 avril/April
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

 

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for PUMP. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


