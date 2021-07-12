Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  World Class Global Limited
  News
  Summary
    1E6   SG1DH0000005

WORLD CLASS GLOBAL LIMITED

(1E6)
Summary 
Summary

Other Scheme of Arrangement::COURT SANCTION OF SCHEME

07/12/2021 | 08:33am EDT
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 201329185H)

PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ASPIAL CORPORATION LIMITED OF ALL THE ISSUED

ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF WORLD CLASS GLOBAL LIMITED (OTHER THAN

THOSE HELD BY ASPIAL CORPORATION LIMITED) BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF

ARRANGEMENT

COURT SANCTION OF SCHEME, RECORD DATE

AND LAST DAY OF TRADING OF WCG SHARES

1. INTRODUCTION

The board of directors (the "Board") of World Class Global Limited (the "Company") refers to:

  1. the scheme document (the "Scheme Document") despatched electronically to the Scheme Shareholders on 28 May 2021 in relation to the proposed acquisition by Aspial Corporation Limited (the "Offeror") of all the issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "WCG Shares") (other than the WCG Shares held by the Offeror) by way of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in accordance with Section 210 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore and the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers;
  2. the announcement dated 14 June 2021 released by the Company in relation to, inter alia, the approval of the Scheme by the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders at the Scheme Meeting held on 14 June 2021; and
  3. the announcement dated 22 June 2021 released by the Company in relation to the update on the hearing of the application to the Court to sanction the Scheme.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this Announcement shall bear the same meaning as set out in the Scheme Document.

2. COURT SANCTION OF THE SCHEME

The Company wishes to announce that the Scheme has been sanctioned by the Court today.

Subject to the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of all the Scheme Conditions in accordance with the Implementation Agreement, the Scheme will become effective and binding upon the lodgement of the Court Order with ACRA.

1

  1. RECORD DATE
    Notice is hereby given that the Transfer Books and the Register of Members will close at 5.00 p.m. on 21 July 2021 in order to determine the entitlements of the Scheme Shareholders in respect of the Scheme.
  2. LAST DAY OF TRADING OF WCG SHARES
    The Company wishes to inform WCG Shareholders that the last day of trading of the WCG Shares will be on 16 July 2021 and that trading of the WCG Shares will be suspended on and from 9.00 a.m. on 19 July 2021.
  3. KEY DATES

Scheme Shareholders should note the following dates:

Last day of trading of the WCG Shares

:

16

July 2021

Record Date

: 21

July 2021 at 5.00 p.m.

Expected Effective Date

:

22

July 2021(1)

Expected date for payment of the Scheme

: By 2 August 2021(2)

Consideration

Expected date for the delisting of the

:

3 August 2021

WCG Shares

Notes:

  1. The Scheme will only become effective and binding upon the lodgement of the Court Order with ACRA. The Court Order will be lodged with ACRA after the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of all the Scheme Conditions, a list of which is set out in Appendix G to the Scheme Document.
  2. Assuming that the Effective Date is on 22 July 2021.

Save for the last day of trading of the WCG Shares and the Record Date, the above dates are indicative only and may be subject to change. Please refer to future announcement(s) by the Company and/or the SGX-ST for the exact dates of these events.

6. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The directors of the Company (including any who may have delegated detailed supervision of the preparation of this Announcement) have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated and all opinions expressed in this Announcement which relate to the Company (excluding information relating to the Offeror) are fair and accurate and that there are no other material facts not contained in this Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading. The directors of the Company jointly and severally accept responsibility accordingly.

2

Where any information has been extracted or reproduced from published or otherwise publicly available sources or obtained from the Offeror, the sole responsibility of the directors of the Company has been to ensure that, through reasonable enquiries, such information is accurately extracted from such sources or, as the case may be, reflected or reproduced in this Announcement. The directors of the Company do not accept any responsibility for any information relating to the Offeror or any opinion expressed by the Offeror.

By order of the Board

WORLD CLASS GLOBAL LIMITED

12 July 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

3

Disclaimer

World Class Global Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
