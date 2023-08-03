Reference: Results for the Previous Fiscal Year

Monthly Sales Summary for World Co., Ltd. Domestic Retail Business Company Name: World Co., Ltd. Representative: Nobuteru Suzuki, President, Representative Managing Executive Officer (Securities Code: 3612 Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Keiichi Nakabayashi, Deputy President, Representative Managing Executive Officer (IR Office Phone: +81-3-6887-1300) FY2023 (April 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024) Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. 2H Full Term Sales (YoY) Change (%) Domestic Sales *1 105.4 105.7 *5 105.0 111.5 106.9 106.9 Store Sales *2 106.0 105.5 105.0 113.7 107.5 107.5 Same-Store Sales *3 109.7 109.2 108.4 118.3 111.3 111.3 Online Sales *4 102.8 106.3 *5 105.2 103.6 104.4 104.4 Number of Stores End of Month (Term) *2 2,225 2,223 2,223 2,205 Openings 11 0 1 2 14 0 14 Closings 10 2 1 20 33 0 33 M&A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Number of Same Stores *3 2,086 2,094 2,091 2,067

Note: As a general rule, the sales summary is disclosed on the third business day of the month following the reporting month and includes preliminary data. Should final data differ from any preliminary data, the revised figures will be disclosed when the preliminary data for the subsequent month are announced.

*1 Figures are for domestic retail sales only and do not include domestic wholesale or event sales figures or overseas sales.

*2 Figures for store sales and number of stores include directly managed stores and VSPA (Virtual SPA), but they do not include figures for FC (Franchise) stores or overseas stores.

*3 Same stores are defined as stores that were opened or newly consolidated (joined the Group) more than 12 months prior to the report and were unchanged from the previous month in terms of retail floor size, which changes the number of same stores on a monthly basis. Therefore, stores that have been relocated or closed for more than a day due to renovations have been excluded from the results of same stores. Same stores, which are closed or operating with reduced hours under the state of emergency, remain included. Additionally, online sales are not included in Same-Store Sales.

*4 Online Sales figures represent total sales by World Group brand companies through their own and other companies' websites.

*5 For June 2023, Domestic Sales was revised from 105.1% to 105.0% and Online Sales from 105.5% to 105.2%, both indicated by an underline.

Number of holidays* year-on-year Current month Month in previous year *Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

• Domestic sales for the month were 111.5% of those for the same period of the previous year, consisting of 113.7% of store sales and 103.6% of online sales. The number of holidays was equal to that of the same month in the previous year. Same-store sales for the month were 89.7% of the pre-Covid level in FY2019 and have sustained a level of recovery of around 90% so far this fiscal year.

• The bargain sale was in full swing this month, and sales of summer products were strong as a result of the higher-than-usual temperatures. The early launch of autumn merchandise further boosted sales of regularly priced items, especially summer fabrics, while items in late summer colors in the autumn/winter lines also sold well. With the ongoing return of customers to in-store shopping, the store sales channel continued to dominate over the online sales channel. Same-store sales recorded double-digit growth year-on-year for both bargain and regular price sales, and overall performance was good for all channels, including department stores, shopping centers, and station buildings.

• Sales of cut-and-sewn items remained strong, and products made of 100% cotton in autumnal colors have begun to sell. Also popular were colorful summer dresses made of cool and comfortable jersey and linen materials, meeting the leisure needs of summer vacationers. As for brands, sales of UNTITLED, TAKEO KIKUCHI in department stores, and DRESSTERIOR and RAGTAG in station buildings maintained their growth momentum, andOPAQUE.CLIP and SHOO LA RUE in shopping centers also performed well, supported by strong sales of regularly priced items.