Monthly Sales Summary for World Co., Ltd. Domestic Retail Business Company Name: World Co., Ltd. Representative: Nobuteru Suzuki, President, Representative Managing Executive Officer (Securities Code: 3612 Prime, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Keiichi Nakabayashi, Deputy President, Representative Managing Executive Officer (IR Office Phone: +81-3-6887-1300) FY2023 (April 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024) Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. 1H Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. 2H Full Term Sales (YoY) Change (%) Domestic Sales *1 105.4 105.7 105.1 105.4 105.4 Store Sales *2 106.0 *5 105.5 105.0 105.5 105.5 Same-Store Sales *3 109.7 109.2 108.4 109.0 109.0 Online Sales *4 102.8 106.3 105.5 104.8 104.8 Number of Stores End of Month (Term) *2 2,225 2,223 2,223 Openings 11 0 1 12 0 12 Closings 10 2 1 13 0 13 M&A 0 0 0 0 0 0 Number of Same Stores *3 2,086 *5 2,094 2,091

Note: As a general rule, the sales summary is disclosed on the third business day of the month following the reporting month and includes preliminary data. Should final data differ from any preliminary data, the revised figures will be disclosed when the preliminary data for the subsequent month are announced.

*1 Figures are for domestic retail sales only and do not include domestic wholesale or event sales figures or overseas sales.

*2 Figures for store sales and number of stores include directly managed stores and VSPA (Virtual SPA), but they do not include figures for FC (Franchise) stores or overseas stores.

*3 Same stores are defined as stores that were opened or newly consolidated (joined the Group) more than 12 months prior to the report and were unchanged from the previous month in terms of retail floor size, which changes the number of same stores on a monthly basis. Therefore, stores that have been relocated or closed for more than a day due to renovations have been excluded from the results of same stores. Same stores, which are closed or operating with reduced hours under the state of emergency, remain included. Additionally, online sales are not included in Same-Store Sales.

*4 Online Sales figures represent total sales by World Group brand companies through their own and other companies' websites.

*5 For May 2023, Store Sales was revised from 105.6% to 105.5% and Number of Same Stores from 2,099 to 2,094, both indicated by an underline.

• Domestic sales for the month were 105.1% of those for the same period of the previous year, consisting of 105.0% of store sales and 105.5% of online sales. The number of holidays was equal to that of the same month in the previous year. Same-store sales were 88.7% of the pre-Covid level in FY2019, and they have sustained a level of recovery of around 90% so far this fiscal year.

• High temperatures, particularly in the middle of the month, boosted sales of summer clothing, and apparel items for hot weather in general sold well. As customers continued to return to in-store shopping, the store sales channel got off to a good start with special customer sales and presales that started off the month, while online sales remained at a single digit growth rate of 105.5% year on year but nevertheless exceeded the previous year's level.

• Easy-care,cool-touchcut-and-sewn items sold well, including low-pricedT-shirts and products made of a combination of materials. Sales of printed summer pants and those in vivid colors were also strong, and comfortable easy pants were most popular. As for brands, apparel products continued to achieve dominance over household goods, and sales of major brands increased, such as UNTITLED, TAKEO KIKUCHI

in department stores,and SHOO LA RUE in shopping centers, while DRESSTERIOR andRAGTAG in station buildings also continued to show significant sales growth. Note: The Company's financial results for the first quarter ended June 2023 are scheduled to be released via its corporate website and TDnet on August 3.

