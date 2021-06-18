Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. World Copper Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCU   CA9814481037

WORLD COPPER LTD.

(WCU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Copper Announces Director Resignation

06/18/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Matias Herrero as a director of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Nolan Peterson or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3665
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

Follow us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCopperLtd
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCopperLtd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldcopperltd

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88045


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about WORLD COPPER LTD.
04:35pWorld Copper Announces Director Resignation
NE
06/16WORLD COPPER  : Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation, Provides Update..
MT
06/16World Copper Announces Effective Date of Consolidation
NE
06/09World Copper Announces Amendment to Letter Agreement for the Acquisition of t..
NE
05/03World Copper Announces Appointment of General Manager, Chile
NE
04/26WORLD COPPER  : CEO Resigns, Replacement Named; Up 4.8%
MT
04/26World Copper Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer
NE
04/20WORLD COPPER  : to Acquire Cardero's Zonia Copper Oxide Project
MT
04/20WORLD COPPER  : IIROC Trading Resumption - WCU
AQ
04/14WORLD COPPER  : IIROC Trading Halt - WCU
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,97 M -1,58 M -1,58 M
Net cash 2020 0,33 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 14,3 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart WORLD COPPER LTD.
Duration : Period :
World Copper Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nolan Peterson Chief Executive Officer
Patrick James Burns President & Director
Hendrik van Alphen Chairman
Roberto Fréraut Director
Matias Herrero Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD COPPER LTD.0.00%43
BHP GROUP9.64%166 824
RIO TINTO PLC7.53%137 033
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.07%49 410
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.00%32 933
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)42.47%18 934