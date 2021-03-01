World Copper Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Henk Van Alphen will be presenting on March 3rd at 13:00 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

World Copper Ltd.

Michael Pound

+1 604 638 3665

mpound@worldcopperltd.com

www.worldcopperltd.com