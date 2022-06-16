Log in
    WCU   CA9814482027

WORLD COPPER LTD.

(WCU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:15 2022-06-16 am EDT
0.3550 CAD   -4.05%
WORLD COPPER : Q1 - March 31, 2022 - Management Discussion & Analysis
PU
WORLD COPPER : Q1 - March 31, 2022 - Interim Financial Statements
PU
World Copper Announces Sale of Royalty on Zonia Project
AQ
World Copper : Q1 - March 31, 2022 - Interim Financial Statements

06/16/2022
WORLD COPPER LTD.

(formerly Allante Resources Ltd.)

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Corporate Head Office

2710 - 200 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 1S4

WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.)

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

March 31, 2022 and 2021

INDEX

Page

Notice of No Auditor Review

3

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

4-7

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

5

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

6

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

8-28

WORLD COPPER LTD.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

1,581,383

$

2,321,740

Receivables

313,780

97,228

Prepaids

498,502

543,286

2,393,665

2,962,254

Due from related party (Note 6)

-

97,854

Prepaids

399,200

399,200

Deposits

7,587

-

Property and equipment

16,285

-

Deferred acquisition costs (Note 6)

-

558,719

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

41,342,762

6,578,934

Total Assets

$

44,159,499

$

10,596,961

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 11)

$

1,241,450

$

446,209

Current portion of related party loans (Notes 8 and 11)

1,641,220

12,500

Due to Gold Springs Resource Corp. (Note 5)

-

500,000

Due to Wealth Minerals (Note 11)

124,935

124,935

3,007,605

1,083,644

Non-Current

Loan payable (Note 8)

60,000

-

Related party loans (Notes 8 and 11)

1,677,463

-

4,745,068

1,083,644

Shareholders' Equity

Capital stock (Note 9)

45,946,035

17,072,847

Equity portion of compound instruments (Note 8, 9 and 11)

24,746

24,746

Share-based payment reserve (Note 10)

7,866,445

1,441,575

Deficit

(14,422,795)

(9,025,851)

39,414,431

9,513,317

Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

$

44,159,499

$

10,596,961

Subsequent events (Note 16)

On behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Hendrik Van Alphen"

(Signed) "Timothy McCutcheon"

Hendrik Van Alphen, Director

Timothy McCutcheon, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Accretion

$

23,341

$

-

Consulting fees (Note 11)

509,655

190,256

Exploration and evaluation (Note 7)

1,132,646

132,170

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(46,177)

1,328

Insurance

18,108

-

Interest

52,397

-

Listing fees (Note 4)

-

947,556

Office and miscellaneous

12,478

117,150

Professional fees

100,162

281,169

Rent (note 11)

21,884

6,549

Share-based payments (Notes 10 and 11)

2,982,516

-

Shareholder communications

344,038

54,857

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

20,913

50,907

Travel

147,682

17,198

Wages and benefits (Note 11)

77,301

-

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(5,396,944)

$

(1,799,140)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.07)

$

(0.04)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

81,797,961

41,575,695

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

World Copper Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
