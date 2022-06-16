World Copper : Q1 - March 31, 2022 - Interim Financial Statements
06/16/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
WORLD COPPER LTD.
(formerly Allante Resources Ltd.)
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Corporate Head Office
2710 - 200 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC
V6C 1S4
WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.)
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
March 31, 2022 and 2021
INDEX
Page
Notice of No Auditor Review
3
Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
4-7
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
4
Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
5
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
6
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
8-28
WORLD COPPER LTD.
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.)
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
1,581,383
$
2,321,740
Receivables
313,780
97,228
Prepaids
498,502
543,286
2,393,665
2,962,254
Due from related party (Note 6)
-
97,854
Prepaids
399,200
399,200
Deposits
7,587
-
Property and equipment
16,285
-
Deferred acquisition costs (Note 6)
-
558,719
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
41,342,762
6,578,934
Total Assets
$
44,159,499
$
10,596,961
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 11)
$
1,241,450
$
446,209
Current portion of related party loans (Notes 8 and 11)
1,641,220
12,500
Due to Gold Springs Resource Corp. (Note 5)
-
500,000
Due to Wealth Minerals (Note 11)
124,935
124,935
3,007,605
1,083,644
Non-Current
Loan payable (Note 8)
60,000
-
Related party loans (Notes 8 and 11)
1,677,463
-
4,745,068
1,083,644
Shareholders' Equity
Capital stock (Note 9)
45,946,035
17,072,847
Equity portion of compound instruments (Note 8, 9 and 11)
24,746
24,746
Share-based payment reserve (Note 10)
7,866,445
1,441,575
Deficit
(14,422,795)
(9,025,851)
39,414,431
9,513,317
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$
44,159,499
$
10,596,961
Subsequent events (Note 16)
WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.)
Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Three Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months
Three months
ended
ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Accretion
$
23,341
$
-
Consulting fees (Note 11)
509,655
190,256
Exploration and evaluation (Note 7)
1,132,646
132,170
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(46,177)
1,328
Insurance
18,108
-
Interest
52,397
-
Listing fees (Note 4)
-
947,556
Office and miscellaneous
12,478
117,150
Professional fees
100,162
281,169
Rent (note 11)
21,884
6,549
Share-based payments (Notes 10 and 11)
2,982,516
-
Shareholder communications
344,038
54,857
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
20,913
50,907
Travel
147,682
17,198
Wages and benefits (Note 11)
77,301
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(5,396,944)
$
(1,799,140)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.07)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
81,797,961
41,575,695
