World Copper : Q1 - March 31, 2022 - Management Discussion & Analysis

WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.) (An Exploration Stage Company) Management Discussion & Analysis For the period ended March 31, 2022 INTRODUCTION This Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for World Copper Ltd. (the "Company" or "World Copper") for the period ended March 31, 2022, has been prepared by management, in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102, as of May 26, 2021, and compares its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. This MD&A provides a detailed analysis of the business of the Company and should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the period ended March 31, 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company's reporting currency is the Canadian dollar, and all monetary amounts in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. References to "US$" are to United States dollars. The Company is presently a "venture issuer" as defined in NI 51-102. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information in this MD&A, including all statements that are not historical facts, constitutes forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward‐ looking information may include, but is not limited to, information which reflect management's expectations regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and opportunities. Often, this information includes words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. In making and providing the forward‐looking information included in this MD&A the Company's assumptions may include among other things: (i) assumptions about the price of metals; (ii) that there are no material delays in the optimization of operations at the exploration and evaluation assets; (iii) assumptions about operating costs and expenditures; (iv) assumptions about future production and recovery; (v) that there is no unanticipated fluctuation in foreign exchange rates; and (vi) that there is no material deterioration in general economic conditions. Although management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward‐looking information will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward‐ looking information is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or results, to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include among other things the following: (i) decreases in the price of base precious metals; (ii) the risk that the Company will continue to have negative operating cash flow; (iii) the risk that additional financing will not be obtained as and when required; (iv) material increases in operating costs; (v) adverse fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and (vi) environmental risks and changes in environmental legislation. This MD&A (See "Risks and Uncertainties") contains information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward‐looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward‐looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward looking information as a result of new information or events after the date of this MD&A except as may be required by law. All forward‐looking information disclosed in this document is qualified by this cautionary statement. - 1 - WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.) (An Exploration Stage Company) Management Discussion & Analysis For the period ended March 31, 2022 Caution Regarding Adjacent or Similar Exploration and Evaluation Assets This MD&A contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. The Company advises US investors that the mining guidelines of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") set forth in the SEC's Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. All readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or rights to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefrom or economics with respect thereto, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of the Company's mineral properties. Caution Regarding Historical Results Historical results of operations and trends that may be inferred from the discussion and analysis in this MD&A may not necessarily indicate future results from operations. In particular, the current state of the global securities markets may cause significant reductions in the price of the Company's securities and render it difficult or impossible for the Company to raise the funds necessary to continue operations, thus resulting in the Company losing its rights to some or all of its mineral properties. See "Risk Factors". All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including its most recent material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's exploration and evaluation assets. Qualified Persons John Drobe, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the technical disclosure in this MD&A with respect to the Escalones, Cristal and Zonia Properties, and has approved the disclosure with respect thereto herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of the Company, as he is a consultant. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS AND GOING CONCERN Allante Resources Ltd. ("Company") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 16, 2006 and was classified as a Capital Pool Company as defined in the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 2.4. On March 7, 2007, the Company's shares began trading on the TSXV, and on February 3, 2010, the Company's shares were moved to the NEX board where they traded under the symbol ALL.H. On January 15, 2021, the Company changed its name from Allante Resources Ltd. to World Copper Ltd. and began trading under the symbol "WCU.V" on the TSXV on January 26, 2021. World Copper Ltd. ("World Copper") was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on December 3, 2018 and changed its name from Wealth Copper Ltd. to World Copper Ltd. on July 16, 2020. On January 15, 2021, the Company completed its qualifying transaction to acquire World Copper (the "Transaction"). As consideration for the Transaction, the Company issued 27,959,216 common shares to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of World Copper. For accounting purposes, World Copper was deemed to be the acquirer in the Transaction. Following the closing of the Transaction, the Company and World Copper amalgamated and changed its name to World Copper Ltd. As a result of the Transaction, the former shareholders of World Copper acquired control of the Company. Therefore, the Transaction is considered a reverse take-over and these consolidated financial statements represents a continuation of the business of World Copper. - 2 - WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.) (An Exploration Stage Company) Management Discussion & Analysis For the period ended March 31, 2022 The Company is an exploration stage junior mining company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the USA and Chile. The Company's head office and records office are located at #2710 - 200 Granville St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1S4, Canada. These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. Several adverse conditions may cast significant doubt on the validity of this assumption. The Company incurred an operating loss of $5,396,944 during the period ended March 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $6,374,297). The Company is currently unable to self-finance operations, has limited resources, has no source of operating cash flow, and has no assurances that sufficient funding will be available to conduct further exploration and development of its exploration and evaluation assets and to maintain operations. The Company has relied principally upon the issuance of securities for financing. Future capital requirements will depend on many factors, including the Company's ability to execute its business plan. The Company intends to continue relying upon the issuance of securities to finance its future activities, but there can be no assurance that such financing will be available on a timely basis under terms acceptable to the Company. These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the carrying amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that may result from the inability to secure future financing, and therefore be unable to continue as a going concern. Such a situation would have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial performance and financial condition. Such adjustments could be material. Since December 31, 2019, the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and physical distancing, have caused material disruption to business globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Global equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these development and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods. On February 24, 2022, Russian troops started to invade Ukraine. In response to this military action, various countries, including Canada, issued broad-ranging economic sanctions against Russia. The ramifications of the sanctions may not be limited to Russia and Ukraine and may spill over to and negatively impact other regional and global economic markets, sectors, industries and markets for securities and commodities globally. The current circumstances are dynamic and the duration of the war and related impact of imposed sanctions on the business cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. While the company expects any direct impacts of the war in Ukraine to the business to be limited, the direct impacts on the economy may negatively affect the business and future operations. SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company entered into a letter agreement with Allante Resources Ltd. ("Allante") dated June 7, 2019, whereby Allante acquired all of the issued and outstanding World Copper common shares and continue the business of World Copper in exchange for the issuance of common shares in the capital of Allante on a one for three post consolidated basis. The transaction will constitute Allante's qualifying transaction as a Capital Pool Company, as defined by the TSX-V. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company entered into a share exchange agreement ("the agreement"), subsequently amended, with Allante for the same terms as the letter agreement dated June 7, 2019. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company settled debt in the aggregate amount of up to $320,000 to a company controlled by Joe DeVries, President of Allante by issuing up to 888,889 post consolidated common shares immediately after closing. Concurrent with the transaction, the Company issued 4,891,864 post consolidated common shares valued at $1,761,071 to Gold Springs to maintain its 30% pro-rata interest rights per the share exchange agreement in connection with the acquisition of 100% of the common shares of the SASC Metallurgy Corp., Escalones Copper Corp. and - 3 - WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.) (An Exploration Stage Company) Management Discussion & Analysis For the period ended March 31, 2022 TriMetals Mining Chile SCM, which included a 100% interest in the Escalones property from Gold Springs Resource Corp. The Company also issued a special warrant whereby Gold Springs will be entitled to receive up to an additional 8,148,901 post consolidated common shares upon the deemed exercise of the special warrant. The special warrants will be deemed to be exercised on a proportionate basis at the time the Company's warrants are exercised. ACQUISITION OF ALLANTE RESOURCES LTD On January 15, 2021, the Company completed the Transaction to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of World Copper on a one for one for one basis. This resulted in the Company issuing 27,959,216 common shares to the shareholders of World Copper. As a result of the Transaction, the former shareholders of World Copper acquired control of the Company. Therefore, the Transaction is considered a reverse take-over ("RTO"). The Transaction is recorded in accordance with guidance provided in IFRS 2 Share-based Payments and IFRS 3 Business Combinations. As the Company did not qualify as business according to the definition in IFRS 3 and had no significant assets or liabilities, this Transaction does not constitute a business combination; rather it is treated as an issuance of shares by World Copper for the net assets of the Company, with the resulting difference representing the acquisition of a listing status. The Company also settled debt in the aggregate amount of $320,000 due to a company controlled by the former president by issuing 888,889 common shares at $0.36 per common share immediately after closing, which occurred on January 15, 2021. The Company issued 4,891,864 common shares valued at $1,761,071 to Gold Springs for Gold Springs to maintain its 30% pro-rata interest rights in the Company. (Note 7) The costs were capitalized to exploration and evaluation assets. The Company also issued a special warrant whereby Gold Springs will be entitled to receive up to an additional 8,148,901 common shares upon the deemed exercise of the special warrant. The special warrants will be deemed to be exercised on a proportionate basis at the time the Company's warrants are exercised. The special warrants are considered to be contingent consideration and no value has been assigned. In accordance with the RTO accounting, the fair value of the deemed issuance of the 1,333,533 common shares (the number of common shares that World Copper is deemed to have issued to acquire the shares of the Company) was determined to be $0.36 per common share on the acquisition date. The following table provides details of the fair value of the consideration given and the fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired: Total Purchase Consideration 1,333,533 shares at $0.36 per share $ 480,072 Allocation of Purchase Consideration Assets Current Cash $ 382 Receivables 1,205 Total assets 1,587 Liabilities Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 456,571 Loan payable 12,500 Total liabilities 469,071 - 4 - WORLD COPPER LTD. (formerly Allante Resources Ltd.) (An Exploration Stage Company) Management Discussion & Analysis For the period ended March 31, 2022 Net liabilities acquired (467,484) Listing fees, net of identifiable net assets $ 947,556 Additional listing costs 145,756 Total listing fees $ 1,093,312 ACQUISITION OF TMI GROUP On September 25, 2019, the Company acquired 100% of the common shares of the SASC Metallurgy Corp., Escalones Copper Corp. and TriMetals Mining Chile SCM, (collectively the "TMI Group") which included a 100% interest in the Escalones property from Gold Springs Resource Corp. (formerly TriMetals Mining Inc.) ("Gold Springs") (Canada). The following table summarizes the obligations outstanding as at March 31, 2022: Obligations: March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Payment due upon closing of concurrent financing $ - $ - Reimbursement owed for annual concession fee - - Current Obligations $ - $ - Payment due upon first anniversary of closing of concurrent financing (January 15, 2022) $ - $ 500,000 Total Obligations $ - $ 500,000 Further, pursuant to a letter agreement (the "Side Letter") entered into among the Company and Gold Springs, the parties to the Side Letter agreed to restrict the extent of their ability to transfer or sell 8,333,333 post consolidated shares held by each of them in the capital of World Copper (or the Resulting Issuer) until the earlier of (i) the fifth anniversary of the closing date of the Escalones Acquisition or (ii) the first date after such closing date on which either the Company or Gold Springs, directly or indirectly, cease to beneficially own more than 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of World Copper (or the Resulting Issuer). ACQUISITION OF ZONIA On January 28, 2022, World Copper Ltd. and Zonia Holidngs Inc (formerly Cardero Resource Corp.) ("Zonia") combined their respective businesses pursuant to a plan of arrangement approved by the Zonia Shareholders on December 10, 2021, approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on December 14, 2021 and the final acceptance by the TSXV. A total of 29,389,236 common shares fair valued at $0.90 per common share for total consideration of $26,450,312 have been issued to Zonia shareholders based on an exchange ratio of 0.200795 common share of the Company for each share of Zonia. Additionally, 7,271,250 Zonia warrants based on an exchange ratio of 0.200795 were assumed by the Company. Cardero amalgamated with 1302172 B.C. Ltd. to become Zonia Holdings Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Acquisition is considered to be outside the scope of IFRS 3 Business Combinations ("IFRS 3") since Zonia's operations do not meet the definition of a business for accounting purposes. Accordingly, the Acquisition will be accounted for as an asset acquisition in accordance with IFRS 2 Share Based Payment ("IFRS 2") whereby World Copper is deemed to have issued shares in exchange for the net assets of Zonia. As a result, the Acquisition will be treated as a capital transaction, with the equity consideration being measured at the fair value of the World Copper shares issued as above. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

