Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. World Financial Split Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFS   CA98146P3016

WORLD FINANCIAL SPLIT CORP.

(WFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution

12/03/2021 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: WFS.PR.A) World Financial Split Corp. has declared a quarterly distribution, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $15.00, the Company has suspended the monthly distribution on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation.  The NAV per Unit on November 30, 2021 was $13.09.   To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A SharesWFS$0.00000
Preferred SharesWFS.PR.A$0.13125

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice President & CFOStrathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


All news about WORLD FINANCIAL SPLIT CORP.
04:02pWorld Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution
GL
09/02World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution
GL
09/02World Financial Split Corp. Suspends Monthly Distribution on its Class A Shares
CI
08/23World Financial Split Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/23WORLD FINANCIAL SPLIT CORP. : Announces Semi-Annual Results
AQ
06/01World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution
GL
03/24World Financial Split Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/24World Financial Split Corp. Announces Year End Results
GL
03/03World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution
GL
2020World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -1,31 M -1,02 M -1,02 M
Net income 2020 -2,30 M -1,79 M -1,79 M
Net cash 2020 1,59 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,63 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart WORLD FINANCIAL SPLIT CORP.
Duration : Period :
World Financial Split Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD FINANCIAL SPLIT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Paul Mulvihill Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
John David Germain Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Michael M. Koerner Independent Director
Robert W. Korthals Independent Director
Robert G. Bertram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD FINANCIAL SPLIT CORP.48.57%2