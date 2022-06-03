Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. World Financial Split Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFS   CA98146P3016

WORLD FINANCIAL SPLIT CORP.

(WFS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/26 11:55:47 am EDT
2.200 CAD   +4.76%
04:02pWorld Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution
GL
04:01pWorld Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution
AQ
05/31Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Discontinuing Service Fees for S Split Corp., Top 10 Split Trust and World Financial Split Share Corp.
GL
News 
Most relevantAll News

World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution

06/03/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
TORONTO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: WFS.PR.A) World Financial Split Corp. has declared a quarterly distribution, payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $15.00, the Company has suspended the monthly distribution on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on May 31, 2022 was $12.25. To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A Shares WFS$0.00000
Preferred SharesWFS.PR.A$0.13125

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice President & CFOMulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Financials
Sales 2021 2,87 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
Net income 2021 1,86 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net cash 2021 3,28 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,04 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers and Directors
John Paul Mulvihill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Paul Mulvihill President
John David Germain Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Michael M. Koerner Independent Director
Robert G. Bertram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD FINANCIAL SPLIT CORP.0.00%2