  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. World Flex Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFX   THA583010006

WORLD FLEX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(WFX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

World Flex Public : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-AGM) on the Company's website

04/05/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 13:12:51
Headline
Disclosure of the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (E-AGM) on the Company's website
Symbol
WFX
Source
WFX
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 3 777 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2021 359 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2021 509 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 5,81%
Capitalization 3 760 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 699
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart WORLD FLEX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
World Flex Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Banyong Wisetmongkolchai Chairman
Banlue Chantadisai Independent Director
Surapong Rongsirikul Independent Director
Chalongkwan Wongsasuthikul Executive Director
Chawalit Tiyadechachai Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD FLEX PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.25%112
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-4.38%27 156
MICHELIN (CGDE)-14.33%24 237
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-32.86%4 571
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-33.30%4 010
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-6.02%3 448