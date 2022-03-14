Log in
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION

WORLD FUEL SERVICES : DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

03/14/2022 | 06:14am EDT
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

MIAMI - (BUSINESS WIRE) - March 11, 2022 - World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 25, 2022.

About World Fuel Services Corporation
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services also offers natural gas and electricity, as well as energy advisory services, including programs for carbon offsets, sustainability solutions and renewable energy alternatives. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, visit www.wfscorp.com.

Contacts

Ira M. Birns
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
or
Glenn Klevitz
Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations
(305) 428-8000
investors@wfscorp.com

Disclaimer

World Fuel Services Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 10:13:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
