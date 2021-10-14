Log in
    INT   US9814751064

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION

(INT)
  Report
WORLD FUEL SERVICES : TO HOST THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL - Form 8-K

10/14/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION TO HOST
THIRD QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 14, 2021--World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its third quarter results after the market closes on the same date.

The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (833) 562-0141 (within the United States and Canada) or (661) 567-1221 (International). Audio replay of the call will be available through November 4, 2021. The replay numbers are: (855) 859-2056 (within the United States and Canada) and (404) 537-3406 (International). The call ID is 6361134.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.wfscorp.com and clicking on the webcast icon. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available until November 11, 2021.

About World Fuel Services Corporation
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.wfscorp.com.

Contact:

Ira M. Birns
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
or
Glenn Klevitz, Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
305-428-8000

Disclaimer

World Fuel Services Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
