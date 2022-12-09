Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. World Fuel Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INT   US9814751064

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION

(INT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
26.29 USD   -2.49%
04:23pWorld Fuel Services Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 a Share, Payable Jan. 6 to Shareholders of Record on Dec. 23
MT
04:21pWorld Fuel Services Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pWorld Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/09/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, which is payable on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 23, 2022.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services also offers natural gas and electricity, as well as energy advisory services, including programs for sustainability solutions and renewable energy alternatives. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, visit www.wfscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
04:23pWorld Fuel Services Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 a Share, Payable Jan. 6 to Sh..
MT
04:21pWorld Fuel Services Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
04:17pWorld Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
11/14World Fuel Services Corporation Announces Jeffrey P. Smith Intends to Retire and Resign..
CI
11/14World Fuel Services Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/10World Kinect Energy Services to host a live panel discussion at COP27
PR
11/01Royal caribbean group first cruise company in us to sail using renewable diesel fuel
AQ
10/28WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/27World Fuel Services : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Transcript : World Fuel Services Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 740 M - -
Net income 2022 120 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 1 669 M 1 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 414
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
World Fuel Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,96 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ira M. Birns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Massoud Sedigh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Kassar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION1.10%1 669
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-10.00%8 336
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C.("WOQOD")-0.44%4 971
PETRONAS DAGANGAN7.77%4 965
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED8.94%2 673
RUBIS-8.04%2 620