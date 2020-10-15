Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  World Fuel Services Corporation    INT

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION

(INT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Fuel Services Corporation : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its third quarter results after the market closes on the same date.

The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (800) 768-3591 (within the United States and Canada) or (212) 231-2931 (International). Audio replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2020. The replay numbers are: (800) 633-8284 (within the United States and Canada) and (402) 977-9140 (International). The call ID is 21971082.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at www.wfscorp.com and clicking on the webcast icon. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available until November 12, 2020.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.wfscorp.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
05:31pWORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference..
BU
05:29pWORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
10/01WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Completes Sale of Multi Service Payment Soluti..
AQ
09/30WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/30WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Completes Sale of Multi Service Payment Soluti..
BU
09/24WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/14WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
09/11WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/11WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/03WORLD FUEL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 816 M - -
Net income 2020 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 1 457 M 1 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
World Fuel Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 22,95 $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ira M. Birns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Massoud Sedigh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Kassar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION-47.14%1 457
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-14.20%4 761
RUBIS-44.73%3 678
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-17.11%2 454
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.26.55%2 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group