WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION

World Fuel Services Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/13/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its third quarter results after the market closes on the same date.

To listen to the conference call by phone, participants must pre-register at the Company's website at: https://ir.wfscorp.com/events. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live conference call.

The conference call will also be available via live webcast. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://ir.wfscorp.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available until November 10, 2022.

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services also offers natural gas and electricity, as well as energy advisory services, including programs for sustainability solutions and renewable energy alternatives. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, visit www.wfscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 232 M - -
Net income 2022 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 1 497 M 1 497 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 414
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ira M. Birns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Massoud Sedigh Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey P. Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Kassar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION-7.52%1 497
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-5.56%8 052
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-3.40%4 311
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED14.04%2 616
RUBIS-20.45%2 085
PT AKR CORPORINDO TBK71.53%1 867