Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. World Fuel Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INT   US9814751064

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION

(INT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
24.26 USD   +0.71%
04:21pWorld Kinect Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
01:56pWorld Fuel Services Announces Name Change to World Kinect
BU
06/14Cargolux inaugurates SAF at Luxembourg airport and operates carbon neutral flight to Zhengzhou in China
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Kinect Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/15/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, which is payable on July 10, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2023.

Earlier today, the Company announced that it had changed its name from World Fuel Services Corporation to World Kinect Corporation. The Company will begin trading under its new name and new ticker symbol (NYSE: WKC) effective tomorrow, on June 16, 2023.

About World Kinect Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Kinect Corporation is a leading global energy management company, offering a broad suite of energy advisory, management and fulfillment services, digital and other technology solutions, as well as sustainability products and services across the energy product spectrum. In addition to our core energy offerings to customers in the transportation sector, we have expanded our product and service offerings to include energy advisory services, sustainability and renewable energy solutions, as well as supply fulfillment for natural gas and power. We continue to focus on advancing the energy transition to lower carbon alternatives through expanding our portfolio of energy solutions and providing customers with greater access to sustainably sourced energy.

For more information, visit corp.worldkinect.com


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
04:21pWorld Kinect Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
01:56pWorld Fuel Services Announces Name Change to World Kinect
BU
06/14Cargolux inaugurates SAF at Luxembourg airport and operates carbon neutral flight to Zh..
AQ
06/07Sunak to flag Inflation Reduction Act concerns in talks with Biden
AN
05/24Neste, World Fuel Services Partner to Expand Delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in E..
MT
05/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rising Late Tuesday
MT
05/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing Tuesday Afternoon
MT
05/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
05/23Sector Update: Energy
MT
05/23World Fuel Services Enters Deal for Additional Supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel From..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 198 M - -
Net income 2023 135 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 1 497 M 1 497 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 214
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
World Fuel Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,09 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Kasbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ira M. Birns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Josh McLean Chief Technology Officer
Richard A. Kassar Independent Director
Paul H. Stebbins President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORPORATION-11.71%1 497
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS-12.61%7 213
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-4.35%4 722
QATAR FUEL COMPANY Q.P.S.C. ("WOQOD")-11.03%4 386
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED7.69%3 087
RUBIS1.38%2 784
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer