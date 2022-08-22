World Health Energy : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 22, 2022

WORLD HEALTH ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Delaware 000-30256 59-2762023

1825 NW Corporate Blvd. Suite 110, Boca Raton,FL33431

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (561)870-0440

Explanatory Note

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "WHEN") is amending the current report issued on Form 8-K on June 28, 2022 (the "Original 8-K Report") to reflect the occurrence of certain events following the filing of the Original 8-K Report. Except as otherwise amended, the Original 8-K Report stands,

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

On June 28, 2022, World Health Energy Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "WHEN") disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company completed the acquisition of a 26% equity interest in CrossMobile Sp. z o.o,, a company formed under the laws of Poland ("CrossMobile"). As previously disclosed, on March 22, 2022 the Company, CrossMobile and the shareholders of CrossMobile entered into an Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which the Company is to purchase 26% of the outstanding common share capital of CrossMobile on a fully diluted basis, in consideration of the issuance by the Company to CrossMobile of 10,000,000,000 restricted shares of Company common stock.

As required under Polish law, the application to increase the share capital of CrossMobile so that CrossMobile is authorized to issue to WHEN the ordinary shares representing the 26% equity stake in CrossMobile, which increase is a pre-requisite under local law to the issuance to WHEN of the CrossMobile equity interest, was filed with the Polish Companies Registrar on June 22, 2022. Following the issuance of the Original 8-K Report, the Company was advised that share capital increase and the issuance to WHEN of the ordinary shares representing 26% equity in CrossMobile may take several weeks. In fact, the share capital increase and the issuance to WHEN of the ordinary shares representing 26% equity in CrossMobile was finally approved by the Polish Companies Registrar on July 22, 2022 and published on August 1, 2022. Accordingly, the closing conditions to the Investment Agreement were completed on July 22, 2022.

