World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, an increase of approximately 21% over its previous dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 25, 2024.

“Our strong operating cash flow and healthy balance sheet provide us with the flexibility to continue investing in our core business activities while also returning capital to our shareholders,” said Ira M. Birns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “As part of our broader capital allocation framework, this dividend increase, together with our share repurchase activity, reflects our continued commitment to drive long-term shareholder value.”

About World Kinect Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy management company offering fulfillment and related services to more than 150,000 customers across the aviation, marine, and land-based transportation sectors. We also supply natural gas and power in the United States and Europe along with a growing suite of other sustainability-related products and services.

For more information, visit https://corp.worldkinect.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307529550/en/