World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) announced today it will host an Investor Day on March 13, 2024 at 8:30AM at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City, and via webcast. At the event, WKC leaders will discuss the Company’s growth strategy and financial outlook.

Registration is now open. For more information, please visit: https://irday.worldkinect.com.

Analysts and investors who wish to attend the event, either in person or via webcast, are invited to register using the following link: https://irday.worldkinect.com/registration.

About World Kinect Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) is a leading global energy management company, offering a broad suite of solutions across the energy product spectrum. In addition to our core energy and fuel offerings to customers in the transportation sector, we provide advisory services, sustainability and renewable energy solutions, as well as supply fulfillment for natural gas and power. We continue to focus on advancing the energy transition to lower carbon alternatives through expanding our portfolio of energy solutions and providing customers with greater access to sustainably sourced energy.

