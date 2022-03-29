Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WPFH   US98160D1019

WORLD POKER FUND HOLDINGS, INC.

(WPFH)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  03/29 09:30:00 am EDT
0.077 USD   -22.22%
05:54pWORLD POKER FUND : Notification of Late Filing 12/31/21
PU
01/26KPOP 1004 Chain to Distribute BTS TinyTAN Products
GL
2021WPFH Announces Acquisition of KPOP 1004 Retail Chain
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Poker Fund : Notification of Late Filing 12/31/21

03/29/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc.

Check One:Annual ReportQuarterly ReportInterim Report

For Period Ended: 12/31/2021

Address of Principal Executive Office: 6755 Bright Ave

Whittier, CA 90601

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Waiting for financial statements to be finalized.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

April 15, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: 03/28/2022

Date: 03/28/2022

Signature: /s/ Eddie Kwong

Signature: /s/ Eddie Kwong

Name: Eddie Kwong

Name: Eddie Kwong

Title: Investor Relations

Title: Investor Relations

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com:

  • 1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF

  • 2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation

  • 3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate"

  • 4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing"

  • 5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed

  • 6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above.

  • 7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Alternative Reporting companies on the Pink Current tier may utilize the Notification of Late Filing to receive the extension. The Notification must be submitted by the applicable reporting deadline to qualify for the extension.

OTCQB and OTCQX non-SEC reporting companies may also post this document to remain compliant with OTC reporting requirements.

Conditional Filing Relief for Companies Affected by the Coronavirus: Issuer must specifically disclose a summary of why relief is needed in the Notification of Late Filing in order to receive the 45 day extension.

Disclaimer

World Poker Fund Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 21:53:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WORLD POKER FUND HOLDINGS, INC.
05:54pWORLD POKER FUND : Notification of Late Filing 12/31/21
PU
01/26KPOP 1004 Chain to Distribute BTS TinyTAN Products
GL
2021WPFH Announces Acquisition of KPOP 1004 Retail Chain
GL
2021World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Kimco In..
CI
2021WORLD POKER FUND : Q3 2021 Amended
PU
2021WORLD POKER FUND : WPFH 2021 3rd Quarter
PU
2020WPFH Acquires Two Philippine Casinos from HatchAsia
GL
2020WORLD POKER FUND HOLDINGS, INC. (OTC : WPFH) acquired Madison Casino and Penny Lane Casino..
CI
2019World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. cancelled the acquisition of Picking Duck.
CI
2018World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
More news
Chart WORLD POKER FUND HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Randy Garcia Doten Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chad Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WORLD POKER FUND HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%7
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.20.26%62 482
NETEASE, INC.-7.82%61 027
NEXON CO., LTD.31.30%21 041
ZYNGA INC.44.69%10 486
KRAFTON, INC.-40.65%10 389