World Poker Fund : WPFH Q2 - 2022

Person responsible for Issuer's investor relations:
Eddie Kwong
6755 Bright Ave Whittier, CA 90601 Telephone: (818) 934-0450
E-mail: investors@worldpokerfund.com
Item 3: Security Information
World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc. is a Delaware Corporation, which was originally formed as a New York corporation under the name Magic Communications Group, Inc. on January 16, 1997 and was then reincorporated in Delaware in November 2002. On September 24, 2007, the corporate name was changed to American Post Tension, Inc. as the result of an
acquisition. On June 30, 2011, the Company acquired Crown City Pictures, Inc., a Florida corporation and changed its corporate name to Crown City Pictures, Inc. on that date as part of the acquisition. Effective November 21, 2014, the Company amended its Certificate of Incorporation to change its corporate name to World Poker Fund Holdings, Inc., as part of the acquisition of World Poker Fund, Inc., which closed in May, 2015. The Company has never been a shell company.
The exact title and class of securities outstanding.
Common Stock, par value $0.0001:
As of June 30, 2022, there were 69,001,938 common shares issued and outstanding.
Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001:
5 million preferred shares authorized, 1,000,000 Series A Convertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017.
The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock carries voting power equal to 51 percent of all classes of stock entitled to vote on any manner, and is convertible at the election of the holder into 51 percent of the resulting common stock thereafter issued and outstanding.
Number of shares or total amount of the securities outstanding for each class or securities authorized.
Common stock:
(i)
Period end date:
June 30, 2022
(ii)
Number of common shares authorized
250,000,000
(iii)
Number of shares outstanding:
69,001,938
(iv)
Freely tradable shares (public float):
18,607,164
(v)
Total number of restricted shares:
50,394,774
(vi)
Total number of shareholders of record:
307
Preferred stock:
(i)
Period end date:
June 30, 2022
(ii)
Number of preferred shares authorized
5,000,000
(iii)
Number of preferred shares outstanding:
1,000,000
(iv)
Freely tradable shares (public float):
NA
(v)
Total number of shareholders of record:
1
The name and address of the transfer agent.
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust
1 State Street, 30th Floor New York, NY 10004
This transfer agent is registered under the Exchange Act. The regulatory authority of this transfer agent is the Securities and Exchange Commission.
There are no restrictions on the transfer of any securities issued by the Issuer other than restrictions under applicable federal and state securities laws.
There have been no trading suspension orders issued by the SEC at any time.
There have been no stock splits, stock dividends, recapitalizations, mergers, spin-offs or reorganizations either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months.
Item 4. Issuance History
Common Stock
List below any events, in chronological order, that resulted in changes in total shares outstanding by the issuer in the past two fiscal years and any interim period. The list shall include all offerings of equity securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services, describing (1) the securities, (2) the persons or entities to whom such securities were issued and (3) the services provided by such persons or entities. The list shall indicate:
The nature of each offering (e.g., Securities Act Rule 504, intrastate, etc.);
Any jurisdictions where the offering was registered or qualified;
The number of shares offered;
The number of shares sold;
The price at which the shares were offered, and the amount actually paid to the issuer;
The trading status of the shares; and
Whether the certificates or other documents that evidence the shares contain a legend (1) stating that the shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and (2) setting forth or referring to the restrictions on transferability and sale of the shares under the Securities Act.
The Issuer has engaged in no public offerings of stock in the past two fiscal years or in the current fiscal year through June 30, 2022. As of January 1, 2016, there were 31,342,743 common shares outstanding. As of June 30, 2022, there are 69,001,938 common shares outstanding, an increase of 24,584,195.
During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, the Issuer issued a total of 1,383,000 shares on conversion of multiple convertible notes outstanding from 2011, prior to the current business of the Issuer. The Issuer also issued shares in connection with several acquisitions, as follows:
Cancellation of acquisition deposit
(200,000)
Acquisition of Real Deck Incorporated
10,000,000
Acquisition of Recruiter.com, Inc.
2,000,000
Non-refundable deposit for acquisition of
Universal Entertainment
135,416
Total acquisition related
11,935,416
Total conversion shares
1,383,000
Total shares issued in 2016
13,318,416
At December 31, 2016, there were 44,661,159 common shares outstanding.
During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, the Issuer issued a total of 1,603,000 shares on conversion of multiple convertible notes outstanding from 2011, prior to the current business of the Issuer.
The Issuer also issued shares in connection with several transactions, as follows:
Issued shares to Cicero Consulting Group for cash in the
amount of $35,000 in a private placement under
Section 4 of the "34 Act
162,779
Joint venture investment in Celebrity VR Gaming
500,000
Issued shares in a proposed acquisition with USH
Productions
65,000
Issued shares as consulting compensation at then current
market price to Dennis Cameron, before he became a
director and President of the Issuer
500,000
Total other shares issued
1,227,779
Total conversion
1,603,000
Total shares issued in 2017
2,830,779
At December 31, 2017, there were 47,491,938 common shares outstanding.
During fiscal year 2018, the Issuer issued a total of 3,415,000 shares on conversion of multiple convertible notes outstanding from 2011, prior to the current business of the Issuer.
The Issuer also issued shares in connection with several transactions, as follows:
Acquisition of LinkDate, valued at $2,000,000
4,000,000
Compensation to StockVest for marketing services
200,000
Total other shares issued
4,200,000
Total conversion shares issued
3,415,000
Total shares issued in 2018
7,615,000
At December 31, 2018, there were 55,106,938 common shares outstanding.
During the Fourth Quarter of 2019, the Issuer issued a total of 300,000 shares on conversion of multiple convertible notes outstanding from 2011, prior to the current business of the Issuer.
The Issuer also issued shares in connection with several transactions, as follows:
Issued shares in an acquisition of The Crypto Market
100,000
Issued shares as consulting compensation at then
currentmarket price to Matthew Gerard in part
1,000,00
connected with the acquisition of The Crypto
0
Market
Issued shares as consulting compensation at then current
market price to Tenner & Associates
50,000
Total other shares issued
1,150,000
Total conversion
300,000
