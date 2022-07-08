Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WWE   US98156Q1085

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(WWE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
63.76 USD   -2.01%
07/08WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE
PR
07/07World Wrestling Entertainment Enters Multi-year Extension with Pat McAfee
MT
07/07Pat McAfee Signs Multiyear Extension With WWE®
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

07/08/2022 | 10:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE") (NYSE: WWE).  

On June 17, 2022, the Company disclosed that Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon was stepping back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board pending an  investigation into allegations reported by media sources that he paid $3 million to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, and that since the investigation began in April, the board had uncovered multiple, older nondisclosure agreements with former WWE employees that involved claims against McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether WWE's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of WWE shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wwe/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-wrestling-entertainment-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-world-wrestling-entertainment-inc---wwe-301583179.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
07/08WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVEST : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an..
PR
07/07World Wrestling Entertainment Enters Multi-year Extension with Pat McAfee
MT
07/07Pat McAfee Signs Multiyear Extension With WWE®
BU
07/07WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENTINC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/07World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Announces Resignation of Connor Schell as Director
CI
06/24WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVEST : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers an..
BU
06/24UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW Comes to Nashville July 29
BU
06/24WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.( : WWE) dropped from Russell 1000 Value Index
CI
06/24WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.( : WWE) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Inde..
CI
06/24WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.( : WWE) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
More recommendations